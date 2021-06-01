Non-Destructive Testing Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2029

Surging demand for enhanced accuracy, cost efficiency, and non-intrusive testing to evaluate the properties of materials or components across industries will drive the demand for non-destructive testing. The global non-destructive testing market will grow at a positive 6% CAGR during the forecast period. Advancements in non-destructive testing methods such as digital ultrasonic testing and heightened portability furthers the adoption of non-destructive testing.

Economies across the globe are investing in cost effective and energy efficient testing of public infrastructure and aerospace & defense instruments. There is a lack of technical expertise among non-destructive testing inspectors in the market. Leading market players are hence keen on global footprint expansion by forging strategic partnerships with local players and mergers & acquisitions in developing economies.

The additional new opportunities have turned the Non-Destructive Testing Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.



















Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

South Asia & Oceania- Profitable Opportunity Hubs

North America accounts for over 1/3rd of the total market sales. Coupled with the presence of prominent manufacturers, non-destructive services and products will continue on an upward course through 2029. Two regions offer stellar revenue opportunities namely, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. Sustainable development projects in countries such as Indonesia, Australia, and Singapore multiply demand for non-destructive testing. The beneficial applications of non-destructive testing products and services in infrastructure development, and manufacturing offers remunerative opportunities. South Asia & Oceania will grow at an astounding 9.5% CAGR, whereas Middle East & Africa are set to exhibit a stellar ~9% CAGR between 2019 and 2029.













