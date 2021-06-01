Global Submersible Pump Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4% Through 2030

The Submersible Pump market report also covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions. Furthermore, the study offers a dexterous background for acquiring heaps of information that likely consumers can use to ensure better gains at low expenditures. The presentation of insights on Submersible Pump market segmentation by type, application, and geography provides a critical angle of, what manufacturers are seeking for the stipulated timeframe.

The global submersible pump market was valued at US$ 8.7 billion in 2020 and it is anticipated to add value worth US$ 3.5 billion during the forecast period. The outbreak of COVID-19 will leave a residual impact on the long-term outlook of the market with growth projected at a sluggish CAGR of 3.4% through 2030. Stunted growth is foreseen due to latency in application industries amid stringent lockdowns in many countries.

Trade suspensions across leading countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has drastically impacted the market and is causing a sharp dip in overall revenue. Decelerating demand in the oil & gas industry coupled with a slowdown in the construction sector has ushered in huge revenue losses for submersible pump market players. However, in the second half of the forecast period, as the impact of the pandemic fades, the market is anticipated to rebound and pave way for notable opportunities.

Key Takeaways of Submersible Pump Market Study:

The global submersible pump market is expected to grow at a sluggish CAGR of 3.3% in terms of volume and it is anticipated to expand 1.4X from 2020 through 2030.

Borewell submersible pumps will hold the maximum share in terms of value and are projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.7 billion during the forecast period.

Submersible pumps with head above 100 meters are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in terms of value, and are slated to gain 73 BPS on their market share by the end of the forecast period.

By application, mining is projected to account for a majority share in terms of value, and will create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1.8 billion during the forecast period.

Europe is forecast to hold maximum share in terms of value. The region is expected to lose 160 BPS from its market share in terms of value by the end of forecast period.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 will leave an unprecedented impact on the global submersible pump market as demand for its myriad applications witness a decline. However, as the global business economy rebounds post-pandemic, the market is poised to witness significant opportunity” says the Fact.MR analyst.

New-Age Product Offerings to Revitalize Market Prospects

The global submersible pump market is highly competitive in nature. Key players are focusing on critical research and development in order to develop new solutions according to specific requirements.

For instance,

In March 2020, The KSB Group launched UPA S 200, a submersible borewell pump designed for irrigation.

In February 2019, Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi launched two submersible pumps KTZ415 and KTZ615.

