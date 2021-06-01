Hospital Asset Management Market will Reach a Valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2026 End

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Hospital Asset Management market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the Hospital Asset Management market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the Hospital Asset Management market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hospital Asset Management across various industries and regions. Market dynamics including latest trends, challenges, growth opportunities, and drivers for is also provided in the Hospital Asset Management market report.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4783

Hospital workflow related to admission of patients, discharges and equipment maintenance are important to ensure patient satisfaction and for enhancing hospital efficiency. Fortunately, over time, hospitals have incorporated automated workflow processes in order to streamline operations and reduce burden on its staff.

Asset management is important in ensuring safety and security of hospital employees thus reducing operational costs and capital asset expenditure. On the back of these trends, the global hospital asset management market is poised to grow healthily, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 15 Bn. Enhancing patient satisfaction and increasing the return on investments are also important growth drivers for the market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4783

Key Takeaways of the Global Hospital Asset Management Market Study:

Real-time location system solutions are anticipated to be utilized exhaustively across hospitals. This is primarily due to multitasking in data capturing, visualization, integration and analysis along with reduction in capital expenditure. The segment is anticipated to capture nearly 70% of the global hospital asset management market, growing impressively at a CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period.

However, Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) solutions shall acquire greater usage, due to its affordability, at-location tracking of inventory and widespread usage in supply chain management. Projections indicate a market share of two-fifth and a CAGR of 7.7% across the forecast period.

By application, the instrument management segment is anticipated to surpass others during the forecast period. High rate of adoption of RFID and RTLS based tags to reduce the economic burden associated with theft shall leverage the segment. The segment shall expand at a CAGR of 14.7%, capturing almost half of the global hospital asset management market.

By region, North America is poised to be the hegemon of the global hospital asset management market. This is stimulated by increased adoption of RTLS technologies in patient tracking, asset tracking and staff location. Majority of patient monitoring in North America is done using the RTLS based on RFID-Wi-Fi combination. Anticipated CAGR for the region is 13.2%.

Asia-Pacific is set to demonstrate attractive growth opportunities, burgeoned by increasing focus on good health by public and private hospitals. Consequently, a number of key players are competing in the region, developing innovative solutions and providing software for surveillance. Anticipated CAGR for the region is 14.1%.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/respiratory-virus-vaccines-rd-focused-on-covid-19-efforts-factmr-301230897.html

“Technological advancements such as integration into Wireless Local Area Networks as well as development of infrared, ultrasound and Wi-Fi RFID based RTLS are important developments for market expansion by key manufactures. Moreover, collaborations among prominent market players to develop new technologies is anticipated to leverage the global hospital asset management market,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

Technologically Enhanced Solutions to act as Key Growth Levers for Market Players:

The global hospital asset management market is highly fragmented. A wide range of key technological solution-based companies prevail in the market. These include, but are not limited to, ZIH Corp, STANLEY Healthcare, GE Healthcare, AWAREPOINT Corporation, Ascom, Impinj, Inc., Sanitag, ASAP Systems and Real Asset Management Ltd.

Players such as STANLEY Healthcare are concentrating on business expansion through organic strategies and new product launches. For instance, in 2018, STANLEY Healthcare and Sonitor Technologies partnered to integrate the novel Sense High Definition Ultrasound indoor positioning technology with AeroScout RTLS system, a brainchild of STANLEY.

Likewise, less prominent players like Ascom focus on launching innovative in-class products. Its product portfolio concentrates on four major applications: telephonic/voice services, alarming, professional messaging and localization in healthcare environment. Its solutions include Digistat and Ascom Unite Connect.

COVID-19’s Impact:

The novel coronavirus pandemic has only served to burgeon growth prospects for the global hospital asset management market. As the number of infections increase, the capacity of hospitals and other healthcare settings to accommodate the patients is coming under increasing strain. As a result, the demand for hospital assets such as ventilators, beds, respirators, real-time location system trackers and essential medical equipment is rising.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4783/S

The Hospital Asset Management Market research answers important questions, including the following:

Why Hospital Asset Management Market players are focusing on the business expansion in region? Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Hospital Asset Management Market What are the pros and cons of the Hospital Asset Management Market the environment? Why players are targeting the production of segment? What are the strategies implemented by emerging players in the global Hospital Asset Management Market?

The Hospital Asset Management Market report serves the readers with the following data:

In-depth analysis of supply-side and demand-side trends.

Direct and indirect impacts of the growth of relevant markets on the Hospital Asset Management

Importance of segment in various regions.

Accurate Y-o-Y growth of the global Hospital Asset Management

Consumption trends among individuals across the globe.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5413/prepackaged-medical-kits-and-trays-market

Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5418/cables-and-leads-for-medical-equipment-market

Coatings for Medical Devices Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5421/coatings-for-medical-devices-market

Why choose Fact.MR?

We carry immense pride in saying that our work is recognized by 150+ countries worldwide. Our experience is conveyed by the fact that we have published 6, 000+ reports, thanks to our dedicated team of professionals. With digital intelligence solutions, we support our clients in remaining at the driver’s seat. Our crew of 300+ analysts are available 24/7 to offer dynamic updates regarding various verticals and companies.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com