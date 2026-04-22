Morphy’s Apr 28 Premier Coins Auction is A Numismatist’s Dream, with 368 Lots of Vintage US Gold and Silver Coins more

Denver, PA, 2026-04-22 — /EPR Network/ — An exquisite example of a US Bust Half Dollar coin with the desirable 1806/5 overdate, a stunning Gem-grade 1879-CC Morgan Dollar, and a 1798/7 overdate $10 Capped Bust Heraldic Eagle with 9×4 stars (one of three Capped Bust Heraldic Eagles up for bid) are just a few of the expected top performers in Morphy’s Premier Coins auction scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.

The catalog is a numismatist’s dream, loaded with 368 lots of antique and vintage US gold and silver coins (high-grade silver dollar coins especially abundant), rare Lincoln head and Indian head pennies, mint coin sets, tokens, paper money spanning multiple generations, foreign currency, bank drafts, commemorative coins, solid gold bars, and more. Most of the coins in this auction are being offered for the first time in many years.

The 1806/5 Bust Half Dollar coin, the Overton-103a variety, is remarkably original. It’s graded PCGS MS63+, placing it firmly in the Choice to Near-Gem Mint State range, and is further distinguished by CAC approval. The coin exhibits strong detail, an excellent strike, and appealing originality throughout, making it an outstanding example of the variety. The estimate is $50,000-$60,000.

The Gem-grade 1879-CC Morgan Dollar, graded MS65 PCGS, is a key date that displays all the hallmarks of a true high-end example. The strike is bold and fully realized, bringing out crisp definition in Liberty’s curls and the eagle’s feathers. The fields are smooth, bright and attractive. The coin combines rarity, eye appeal and certification strength, and should hit $22,500-$35,000.

The 1798/7 overdate $10 Capped Bust Heraldic Eagle with 9×4 stars, graded Very Fine 30 by PCGS, is an important variety that boasts the second-lowest mintage of the series, with just 900 struck. The coin displays even, honest wear consistent with the grade. It’s rare, as the PCGS Population Report lists only two examples at the 30 Level as of March ’26. The estimate is $28,000-$32,000.

A key-date 1893-S Morgan Dollar, certified PCGS AU50, represents the cornerstone of the Morgan Dollar series and is one of the most coveted issues in US numismatics. The coin shows strong detail throughout, with Miss Liberty’s portrait and the eagle’s feathers retaining clear definition consistent with the AU50 grade. The coin is expected to sell for $15,000-$25,000.

An 1856 1-cent Flying Eagle coin – the first small cent issue and a major rarity – is one of an estimated mintage of just 1,000-1,500 pieces, making it a key date for the advanced small cent collector. Graded PCGS MS61, the coin displays a pleasing strike with strong detail on both the obverse and reverse. It comes in a PCGS green-label holder and should reach $15,000-$20,000.

An 1889-CC Morgan dollar – one of the key dates of the entire Morgan dollar series and widely regarded as the rarest Carson City Morgan dollar overall – was struck at the reopened Carson City Mint following a four-year shutdown, with production limited to just 350,000 pieces. This coin is certified AU58 by PCGS, just shy of Mint state. It has an estimate of $12,000-$16,000.

An 1800 Draped Bust $5 Gold Half Eagle – an early US gold issue from the formative years of the Philadelphia Mint – is expected to command $12,000-$16,000. The coin, graded MS61 PCGS, is a cornerstone of early US gold collecting, with the 1800 issue an obtainable date within the type. The one up for bid balances rarity and eye appeal and is expected to settle at $12,000-$16,000.

A 1795 $1 Flowing Hair dollar coin, PCGS-certified XF45, is of the Three Leaves reverse variety, identified by the three leaves beneath each wing of the eagle. While more available than the Two Leaves variety, the Three Leaves issue remains a cornerstone type coin and the most accessible entry point into early US silver dollar collecting. This example should sell for $10,000-$14,000.

The April 28 Premier Coins auction will be held live at Morphy’s gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting at 10am Eastern Time. All forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For questions pertaining to any item in the auction, to reserve a phone line, or to discuss consigning to a future Premier Coins auction at Morphy’s, call 877-968-8880, email info@morphyauctions.com. Visit Morphy’s online at www.morphyauctions.com.

About Morphy Auctions:

Morphy Auctions in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania has become one of the great success stories of the antiques auctions trade. Founded by Dan Morphy in 1997. Morphy’s has realized tremendous growth and set numerous world antique auction records in many categories, while attracting a global following of buyers that grows exponentially with each successive sale.