Development of the New Age Technology is reforming the Virginiamycin Market providing better opportunities over the forecast period 2028

Potential human health benefits of antibiotics used in food animals; a case study of virginiamycin. The virginiamycin market is flourishing due to the rapid increase in human population resulting in an increased demand for livestock. The growing livestock production has raised the demand for virginiamycin in the global market. The virginiamycin market has been growing due to the necessity for the additional supplements in the diet for a companion as well as livestock animals for appropriate nutrition. The market is anticipated to showcase significant growth in the forecast period due to the rising demand for meat, milk, and poultry across the regions.

Global Virginiamycin Market Segmentation

The global Virginiamycin market can be segmented on the basis of Animal as:

Companion Animals

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Other Animals

The global Virginiamycin market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Rapid Advancements in Molecular Biology and Gene Sequencing Are Driving Researchers to Accomplish New Probiotic Applications for Animals

The technological advancements in the field of molecular biology and gene sequencing as allowing the researchers and scientists to develop new antibiotic formulas that are more adaptable for the animals. The virginiamycin supplements are undoubtedly beneficial for the animal growth and the gut health; however, the consumers still battle with several side-effects upon animal growth. The development of the new age technology is reforming the virginiamycin market providing better opportunities over the forecast period.

Emphatic Effects of Probiotic Supplementation in Animal Feed to Alternative Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGP) such as Virginiamycin on Production Performance

Antibiotics have been used traditionally used around the globe in sub-therapeutic levels to counter microbial infections in animals subsequently improving their performance. However, due to the health concerns for humans as well as animals and the increase in antimicrobial resistance, these AGPs are either banned or restricted in several nations. The use of these AGPs such as virginiamycin is limited and restricted depending upon the region or country. Moreover, a vast consumer shift has been experienced towards probiotics.

The shift in food consumption and dietary trends in livestock products is predominantly driving the current day world food economy. In the last several decades, the APEJ region has experienced a significant population increase leading to increased consumption of meat which has been growing at an alarming rate of 4% per annum. Apart from meat consumption, the demand for milk and dairy products have also experienced a demand growth by 2-3% per annum. Due to the increase in demand, there have been notable effects on the aggregate agricultural output. There has been a rapid increase in the livestock production consequently affecting the crop sector that supplies the virginiamycin feed. The virginiamycin feed demand has been considered as a dynamic element conditioning the growth, particularly in the developed regions. The growth in demand for animal feed and livestock itself has been raising the need for virginiamycin in the market to maintain the animal health devoid of side effects thereby aiding the market sales.

