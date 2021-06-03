Engagedly Takes Home the 2021 HR Tech Awards For The Best Enterprise Solution

St. Louis, MO, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Engagedly Inc, a leader in performance management and employee engagement software, is delighted to receive the HR Tech Awards for the Best Enterprise Solution 2021 in Talent Management. HR Tech recognized Engagedly as “A solution that solves the core challenges of businesses in the enterprise market.”

Engagedly helps organizations digitize their performance management and improve employee engagement. Engagedly’s cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, and develop employees and drive performance.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a comprehensive solution in HR Tech. Organizations that use our solution to align people processes with their business strategy will continue to outperform the ones that don’t, and we are excited to offer solutions to our clients who exemplify the power of a people-centric approach.” – Sri Chellappa, President and Co-founder at Engagedly Inc

The HR Tech Awards, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, recognizes top technology providers across a variety of capabilities to help buyers understand the strength of today’s HR tech firms. A panel of independent judges reviewed entries for specific criteria, such as problems the technology solves, clients’ case studies with tangible results, demo, key differentiators, and the company behind the technology.

“Engagedly provides a view of what modern engagement solutions look like, with integrating solutions across OKRs, performance, recognition, and more.” – Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory

To read the complete Solution Provider Review for Engagedly, visit https://lhra.io/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Engagedly_SolutionReview.pdf

About Engagedly

Engagedly offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive set of features to ensure that people’s reviews are effective and easy so that employees stay engaged and productive. The automated performance management system makes it easier for HR managers to develop a culture of frequent feedback at the workplace which eases the whole process of employee performance evaluation.

To know more about Engagedly, visit https://engagedly.com/

About Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Lighthouse Research & Advisory is a modern, independent analyst firm dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in talent, learning, and HR with practical research and a hands-on approach. By providing compelling research and actionable insights, our team enables HR, learning, and talent leaders to deliver more value to the business. Our research examines competitive practices, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative strategies.

To learn more about Lighthouse Research & Advisory, visit https://lhra.io