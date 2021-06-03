Wedding Ring Trends 2021 – True Romance Bridal

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Are you getting engaged to the love of your life? If yes, you must be starting to think about your wedding shopping. A wedding is not just a day and it cannot be completed without rings. For people who are expecting engagement this year, we have come up with the best wedding ring trends 2021 that you can consider for your special day. Engagement rings are not a piece of simple jewelry, it reflects the bond, love, affection, commitment, and trust.

However, each couple has their style and preference when it comes to wedding rings. But do not worry! Here are some of the best and appealing engagement ring trends 2021 for couples.

Vintage Rings

Vintage rings are never out of trend. It is still considered in the fashion ring trends 2021. It is as beloved as ever and holds a special place in the heart of couples. However, these antique rings are as expensive or even more than the modern ones. It holds sentimental value and gives a vintage vibe to the couple.

Two-Stone Rings

It is a non-traditional ring that gives a modern appearance and also holds a symbol of romanticism. The two stone rings represent you and me, popularly famous in France. If you are still looking for wedding ring designs for couples, it is one of the best options to consider.

Rose-Cut Diamonds

Have you heard of a rose-cut diamond? It is one of the vintage designs, invented in the 1500s. Being so vintage, it is still high in the trend. Such rings are given an antique look with rose-cut diamonds and flat bottoms.

Personalized Rings

It is another option for couples who are looking for wedding rings as per their style. You can select the material and personalize it as per your preference. One of the popular wedding ring trends of 2021 is tiara-style engagement rings. It is a unique and creative choice at the same time. Many couples seek ways to do things differently, and what is better than this style?

Blue Center Stones

There is always something fascinating about stones. The sapphires are always class and never out tents. You can choose from several options such as tanzanite, aquamarines, tourmalines, and blue opals. The best things about stones are they always look beautiful and go best with yellow gold and platinum settings.

