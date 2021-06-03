Unique-Canvas.com celebrates 20th anniversary

Seattle, USA, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — The online retailer Unique-Canvas.com is celebrating its 20th anniversary these days. As one of the first online marketplaces for customized wall art, the company started in 2001 selling high-quality art prints, handmade oil paintings and posters. From day one, all artworks were manufactured on demand. Every single image can be printed on a wide range of different materials and in various sizes with custom framing.

Starting with a stock of approx. 2,000 images, Unique-Canvas.com nowadays offer their customers a selection of over 1 million artworks, ranging from photography and illustrations to classic and modern art. Most artworks are digitalized and published in Inhouse Edition.

Shortly after having successfully established themselves in the local market, Unique-Canvas.com ventured into international territory. The first online shops for France (unique-poster.com) and Germany (kunstbilder-galerie.de) were launched back in 2004. Only 2 years later, marketplaces for Spain, Netherland and Poland followed. Finally, the Scandinavian country shops for Sweden, Denmark and Norway opened in April 2020.

Just in time for the company’s anniversary, Unique-Canvas.com presents itself on a new, modern technical platform. „90% of the people use customer service as a factor in deciding whether or not to do business with a company“ explains Boris Schmidtke – Founder and managing director of the company. „And there is no doubt, that with better performance, better security, streamlined checkout, and responsiveness, our new developed marketplace is going to rank in terms of customer experience“.

Further technical features as well as a large number of new motifs from the areas of graphics, illustration and photography are to follow in the third quarter.

About Unique-Canvas.com:

Fine art, contemporary art & photography – discover more than 1 million art prints on canvas, hand painted oil paintings and posters at Unique-Canvas.com. Since the year 2001, we are following our objective of offering our customers the great masterpieces as premium art reproductions in the highest quality. All artworks are manufactured on demand in different media types and any size with custom framing.