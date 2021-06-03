A Trip to the Seven Wonders of World announced by Bunk Tribe Holidays Pvt Ltd.

NOIDA, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Forgotten cities, ancient relics, and gigantic monuments are just a few ways to describe the Seven New Wonders of the World. Set in the jungles, mountains, and large cities, each are wondrous in their own way and attract millions of visitors each year.

Agra: The Taj Mahal

The “Crown Jewel of India” was built in the mid-1600s for the Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, on the south bank of the Yamuna river. It has a sad story to tell: it was built in memory of Shah Jahan’s beloved second wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

The Great Wall of China

This imposing structure covers an incredible 6700km and was built over 2000 years ago to protect the Chinese states and empires from marauders from the North. The wall itself is a stunning architectural feat and fits seamlessly into China’s rugged, lush-green landscape.

Rome: The Colosseum

The Colosseum is the world’s largest amphitheater, built over 1,900 years ago to host gladiatorial contests, executions, animal hunts, and other gruesome spectacles. Even in its crumbling state, the Colosseum is a fearsome site to behold.

Jordan: Petra

Amongst the mountains of the Arabah valley in southern Jordan lies the ancient Rose City of Petra. Much of the architecture is carved into the awesome mountainous rose-colored rock.

Mexico: Chichen Itza

This was once one of the largest Mayan cities and contains a myriad of architectural styles, representing its diverse population during the period. The towering pyramid has 365 steps over four sides, depicting the solar year.

Brazil: Christ The Redeemer

This is the youngest of the Seven Wonders, the monumental statue of Christ the Redeemer. Constructed between 1922 and 1931, the statue is 30 meters high and was almost entirely funded by donations by Brazilian Catholics.

Peru: Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu is one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites: a 15th Inca century citadel built on the mountain summit above the Sacred Valley.

