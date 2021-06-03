Cambridge Management Services announces new CFO

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Cambridge Management Services, a boutique property and asset management company operating communities across the U.S., has named Michelle Ryder as its new chief financial officer.

In her new role, Ryder will be responsible for high-level financial strategy and management of the financial team at Cambridge Management.

Prior to her promotion, Ryder served for nearly five years as the Controller at both Cambridge Management and its sister company, LeCesse Development Corp., a nationally-recognized multifamily developer.

“Michelle’s past work as our Controller speaks for itself. I have complete confidence she’ll take over this new position seamlessly” said Rob Piezon, President of Cambridge Management. “We look forward to seeing the success Cambridge Management will gain under Michelle’s financial leadership.”

Ryder is a Certified Public Accountant, and a member of both the Florida Institute of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. She will continue to serve as LeCesse’s Controller as she takes on her new position.

“Michelle has played a vital role in the growth of LeCesse,” said Caleb Keenan, COO of LeCesse. “Her extensive financial background in all aspects of multifamily development, construction, and management have been invaluable. She has implemented a number of initiatives that have strengthened our capabilities and improved efficiency.”

Founded in 1952 as a regional building contractor, LeCesse Development Corp. is a celebrated real estate developer specializing in the development, construction and financing of multifamily properties. Over the next five years, the company plans to build between 3,000 to 5,000 apartments across the U.S. Cambridge Management Services, Inc. is a boutique property and asset management company that operates multifamily and senior communities across the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest on behalf of LeCesse Development.

About LeCesse Development Corp.

