Next-Generation Data Storage Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

The global Next-Generation Data Storage Market size was projected at US$ 53.1 billion in 2018. It is expected to reach US$ 118.22 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. This could be attributed to the ever-increasing digitization and globalization. The basic advantage of next-generation data storage is that it makes way for reliable, quicker, scalable, secure, and cost-effective way of storing data. The sectors witnessing next-generation data storage at the moment include data centers, automotive, and IT. The factor catalyzing the market is the fact that information growing by leaps and bounds does require space for storage as well as maintenance.

Next-Generation Data Storage Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Magnetic Storage

SSD

Hybrid Flash Array

Next-Generation Data Storage Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Direct-Attached Storage

Network-Attached Storage

Storage Area Network

Others

Next-Generation Data Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Local (on-premise)

Remote (cloud)

Hybrid

Next-Generation Data Storage End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Home

Business

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government Bodies

Telecom Companies

Cloud Service Providers

Others

The players contributing to the next-generation data storage market include Dell, Cloudian, Drobo, Fujitsu, Hitachi, HP, IBM, Inspur, Micron Technology, Netapp, Netgear, Nexenta Systems, Nutanix, Pure Storage, Quantum, Samsung, Scality, Tintri, Toshiba, and VMWare.

By geography, the next-generation data storage industry is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and UK), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, ANZ (Australia & New Zealand)), South Korea, and India), LATAM (Mexico, Brazil), and MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Israel). North America rules the market due to immediate adoption of the latest technology by the U.S. Europe comes in second; followed by Asia Pacific, which is a promising market for next-generation data storage; especially after initiatives like “Digital India” coupled with availability of wearable devices, smartphones, and low-cost tablets.

