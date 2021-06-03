Worldwide 18,400,000 Tons of Tapioca Starch to be Sold by 2028-end

Tapioca Starch Market research study provides an extensive information of important participants, such as suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, traders, consumers, investors, etc. Tapioca Starch Market study depicts an in-depth analysis on the current status of Tapioca Starch Market that consists of important types, and end uses. The data type of the Tapioca Starch Market study contains market revenue, import, export, progress rate, consumption, etc.

High in carbohydrates, and devoid of gluten, grain, and nut, tapioca starch has witnessed extensive employment in the prevention of food allergies, gluten sensitivity, and celiac disease. Growth of tapioca starch market is influenced by this cassava extract’s effectiveness in reducing the cholesterol level, preventing constipation, and maintaining blood sugar levels in light of its high fiber content. On account of these factors, tapioca starch market will exceed revenues worth US$ 8,500 Mn by 2028-end, according to a recent Fact.MR study.

Tapioca Starch Market: Flour and Pearl Variants Preferred over Other Forms among End-Users

Discerning growing requirements of end-users, prominent stakeholders have introduced various forms of tapioca extracts. End users continue to prefer tapioca flour and tapioca pearls over other forms of this cassava extract. The study foresees these varaints of tapioca starch to record a parallel rise through 2028. Demand for tapioca pellets will flourish, outgrowing all forms of tapioca starch, during the period of forecast.

According to the Study, tapioca starch seeks extensive adoption across a wide range of applications, ranging from food & beverages to animal feed. While food & beverage industry is envisaged to hold bulk shares of the market, demand in processing industries, including textile, paper, and wood, will rise a slightly higher rate in the forthcoming years. Animal feed application is likely to trail food & beverage industry’s dominance in the tapioca starch market, in terms of both value and volume.

Tapioca Starch Market: Gluten-Free Food Demand & Prevalence of Celiac Disease to Create Requirement in North America

Albeit North America continues to hold greater market share, value and volume, than Europe, revenues from the tapioca starch market in the latter is set to grow at a comparatively higher rate through 2028. Upward trend of gluten-free foods in North America, coupled with the prevalence of celiac disease (over 3 Mn affected individuals in the U.S.), are key growth determinants for tapioca starch market in the region. Tapioca starch market in Europe continues to remain impacted by Free Trade Agreements with third-world countries.

Starch Europe, the trade association that represents businesses related to starch industry, at both Europe and international level, has joined hands with Vietnam FTA to leverage latent opportunities in Vietnam’s emerging market to foster EU’s services, industrial, and agricultural exports. This, coupled with the occupancy of an established marketplace for gluten-free food & beverages, will underpin expansion of Europe’s tapioca starch market.

Tapioca Extract Market: Efficient Distribution Network Promoting Accessibility

Adoption of tapioca starch among urban consumers is likely to trace a gradual upward graph, driven by demand in food as well as industrial processing applications. This has further encouraged communication between relevant market stakeholders and consumers, resulting in the development of a robust distribution network as a consequence. Presence of an effective and an efficient supply chain has enabled delivery of high-quality tapioca starch, while foraying urban markets at affordable costs compared to its alternatives, such as potato and corn starch.

Albeit corn and potato starch represent pervasive dominance in the worldwide starch industry, undesired cereal flavor, cloudy appearances, and lower tendency to gel of corn and potato starch pastes will open doors for their alternatives, such as tapioca starch. A slew of excellent traits of tapioca starch, including resistance to longer cooking times, persistent quality during food reheating & freezing processes, and complete dissolution with high viscosity & clarity retention property, have considerably led their adoption in the food industry. This has significantly driven growth of the tapioca extract market.

Additional benefits associated with tapioca starch, which include absence of flavor as that of cereal starch, and devoid of the property to mask light flavors during food preparations, will further foster expansion of the tapioca starch market.

