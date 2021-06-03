Human Microbiome Market worth $1,598 million by 2028

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,598 million by 2028 from USD 894 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2028.

Market growth is largely driven by the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapy. It has also become a validated target for drug development. The growing number of collaborations between market players is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The therapeutics segment to account for the largest share of the human microbiome market in 2024

Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. The therapeutics segment to account for the largest share of the human microbiome market in 2024. The increase in funding for R&D into microbiome-based therapies worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of this application segment. In addition, technological advancements, the increasing number of clinical trials for the diagnostics segment, and growing collaborations between key market players and research institutes are also supporting market growth.

By disease, the infectious diseases segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on disease, the human microbiome market is segmented into infectious diseases, endocrine & metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, and other diseases. The infectious disease segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing cognizance of the ill-effects of antibiotic use on the natural flora (such as disruptions) has highlighted the need for specific bacterial-targeted therapy for infectious diseases. The rising incidence of infections due to microbial dysbiosis, as a result of antibiotic treatment, and the increasing number of clinical trials for the development of target-specific microbiome-based therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

By technology, the genomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the human microbiome research spending market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. The genomics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of projects funded by private and government bodies is a key driver for the genomics market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market .

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness on preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and the increasing number of microbiome research & clinical activities are responsible for driving the growth of the market in North America

Global Key Players:

The major players in the human microbiome market include Enterome Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics (US) 4D Pharma (UK), and Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland).

