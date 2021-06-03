Glass Coatings Market is set to record exponential growth by 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Glass Coatings Market Study Provides Latest Intelligence on Growth in 2021 and Beyond

Global Glass Coatings supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Glass Coatings market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period (2018-2028).

The study tracks Glass Coatings demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Glass Coatings in particular.

How will Glass Coatings Sales Grow in 2021 and Beyond

The Glass Coatings industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for Glass Coatings will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia Pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

The chemical sector in Japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

Glass Coatings Market: Segmentation On the basis of technology, the global glass coatings market has been segmented into: Liquid glass coatings

Nano glass coatings

Others On the basis of ingredient, the global glass coatings market has been segmented into: Epoxy Resins

Biocides

Surfactants

Ethylcellulose

Dummy Acrylic

Emulsion

Bio-based polyether polyols On the basis of type, the global glass coatings market has been segmented into: Sol-gel coatings

Magnetron sputtering coatings

Pyrolytic coatings

Other coatings On the basis of end use, the global glass coatings market has been segmented into: Building and construction

Marine

Household

Aerospace

Automotive

Aviation

Others

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Glass Coatings companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

