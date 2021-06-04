Edugo Abroad Releases Monthly Progress Report – May 2021

Posted on 2021-06-04 by in Education // 0 Comments

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — As it stands, the COVID-19 position has been drastically improving and not just in Europe but also in India. All credit due to the effective vaccination drive which has significantly restored the situation for everyone, especially study abroad aspirants. Keeping that in mind, Edugo Abroad re-opened its offices for on-site student counselling with strict safety measures.

Edugo Abroad Releases October Fortnight Report - October 2020

In May 2021, we witnessed a massive spike in the number of inquiries from students regarding study in Europe. With major European universities hinting at on-campus classes from the Fall 2021 intake, students are displaying immense interest and have started visiting our office for inquiries as well as guidance. As such, we counselled numerous students for France, Ireland, Denmark, Malta, and other countries

From 1st to 31st May, we were successful in counselling more than 410 students for abroad education. We were also able to secure 77+ University Admission Interviews, acquire 32 offer letters while 28 of our students received their final LOAs.

Building on the current momentum of recovery, it is expected that the VFS offices will open soon which will streamline the various aspects of the visa process. Time and again, team Edugo Abroad has displayed a peculiar demonstration of the passion and commitment to helping students fulfill their study abroad dream. And we look forward to earnestly continue our efforts to ensure a promising Fall 2021 intake

About Edugo Abroad:
Edugo Abroad is a leading Europe education consultant established in India with a vision to bring the best opportunities to students who want to study abroad. We provide all comprehensive services and support to students who aspire to study in European countries like Poland, France, Ireland, Malta, Latvia, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, UK, etc. We offer the best and the most professional guidance to the students who are keen about pursuing their dream education in Europe. and word-of-mouth. No other company can forge overseas careers for ambitious students like we do.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution