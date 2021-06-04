New House Movers Receives Top Honors for Quality Services

Irvine, CA, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — New House Movers, an Irvine, California-based moving & packing company has recently bagged the top honor at the company’s event. All the finest packing & moving experts of the company were honored with the award they deserve.

New House Movers is happy to be recognized as a trusted name for Packing & Moving services in Irvine. To keep the experts motivated, the company’s (New House Movers) management team honors the hard-working experts with rewards.

This step has been able to keep the crew committed to excellence and delivering exceptional service results. The rewards given by the company are to recognize the experts’ measurable commitment to excellence.

“It’s no surprise that relocating can be a stressful experience for anyone with all the packing & moving jobs. New House Movers is one of the local packing & moving service providers that continually work at helping people and go above & beyond for delivering exceptional customer services,” said Mike Graham, a trusted client of the company.

New House Movers has always been able to maintain rigorous criteria and performance standards for their clients. This is a company fully dedicated to delivering unparalleled services at competitive prices. New House Movers is a company that strives for excellence.

“We are proud to be a part of New House Movers and to have received this honor. This not only recognizes our hard work & mutual commitment to quality work but also motivates us to improve ourselves, giving us an opportunity to work on work ethic, compassion, professionalism, and commitment to quality work,” says Mark Johnson, a staff member of New House Movers.

Because New House Movers strives for excellence, this company has been able to gain a solid reputation in the industry. Now, New House Movers is recognized as one of the top ten packing & moving companies in Irvine.

“The cornerstone of New House Movers is its team & its team effort. From the packing & moving coordinators to the delivery crew, everyone goes to extreme lengths to provide a seamless moving experience for our customers. Our team strives nothing but excellence and provides outstanding customer service experiences,” says Matthew Rand, the Managing Director of the company.

In addition to giving rewards, honor, and recognition to its staff members, New House Movers also organizes several events that focus on recognizing & understanding customer needs & expectations. That’s how the company works.

Because of the hard work and relentless dedication to providing quality services, New House Movers has been able to receive top honors from the industry and clients. New House Movers received several achievement awards over the years.

About New House Movers

New House Movers is an established, professional, and full-service packing & moving service company located in Irvine, California. This company has been providing trusted guidance & services to commercial and residential facility owners for many years.

With effective relocation solutions and a full spectrum of packing & moving services, New House Movers has been serving the industry for a long time ever since the inception of the company. New House Movers helps with household and commercial relocations and moving jobs of any size.

New House Movers holds extensive moving experience, making it a trusted company. New House Movers is now recognized as a trusted name because of its performance, efficient operations, and outstanding customer service.

