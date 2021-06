Antinuclear Antibody Test Market worth $1,476.1 Million – Rheumatoid Arthritis to Account for the Largest Share

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — The research report aims to provide insights into the global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market. It provides valuable information on the products, techniques, and diseases in the ANA testing market. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. Also, leading players are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is expected to reach $1,476.1 Million, at a CAGR of 12.4%

Growth Boosting Factors:

High Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases

Increasing Population and Growth in Healthcare Expenditure

Growth in the Number of Individuals Covered Under Medical Insurance

Laboratory Automation

Emerging Markets in Asia Present High-Growth Opportunities

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Products;

the Antinuclear Antibody Test (ANA Testing) Market is segmented into assay kits & reagents, systems, and software & services. The assay kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global ANA testing market in 2016. The growth in this segment can majorly be attributed to the growth in the number of reagent rental agreements and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.

By Techniques,

The Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market due to the expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.

By end-user;

Segments in the market include clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global ANA testing market in 2016. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the fact that most diagnostic tests are performed in hospitals or hospital-attached laboratories, primarily due to easy access to reports and smooth logistics.

North America is the largest regional segment in the ANA testing market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American market is primarily driven by the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing population and healthcare spending, and growth in the number of individuals covered under medical insurance in the U.S.

The major players in the antinuclear antibody test market are Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).