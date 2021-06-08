A Movement Towards a Better Life with RASA Ayurveda

Peterborough, Canada, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Ayurveda invites people to become healthier and happier with its naturalness. The foundation of RASA Ayurveda’s vision lies in the fact that we can live in our naturalness of health and peace of mind by connecting with our human essentiality and our inner abode of effortlessness more. With its Ayurvedic products, the organisation aims to make lives better.

Products offered by RASA Ayurveda:

RASA Ayurveda offers a wide variety of Ayurvedic products, such as:

Products for face

Ubtan cleansers: Cleanser and mask products including Vata Ubtan, Pitta Ubtan, Kapha Ubtan, and Tridosha Ubtan

Body products

Daily ritual tools: Gandusha oil for oral rinse, Nasya oil, Karna Purana oil, hair oil, copper tongue scraper , copper neti pot, copper water bottle, Garshana glove – dry brush, rose water, Himalayan pink salt, and herbal tooth powder

SuperHerbs

Spice mixes: Vata, Pitta, Kapha, and Tridosha spice mixes

Ingredients and process

All items in RASA Apothecary undergo a loving and conscious conception. Their process involves:

Ethical sourcing: Every raw material is sourced ethically. Be it plant, oil or superherb purchased, it goes under a rigorous inspection. RASA specifically collects items from small businesses that care about the environment and their clients. The organisation also supports NGOs and women’s cooperatives while focusing on local Canadian suppliers and crafters.

They handcraft the items in small batches with smudge, sacred mantra, Sankalpa (intention), love, and prayer.

To know more about the products and services of RASA Ayurveda, visit their official website: https://rasa-ayurveda.com/.

About RASA Ayurveda:

RASA is a leading Ayurveda clinic, Apothecary, and Ayurveda School in Canada. The organization started its movement based on the fact that simplicity is the closest to nature. They share Ayurveda for the benefits of all beings. RASA helps its clients to use the wisdom and tools of Ayurveda for limitless health and vibrancy.