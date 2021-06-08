ActivTrak Debuts New Premium Version – Workforce Insights Help Teams Achieve Productivity

Austin, Texas, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — As hybrid work becomes the new normal in a post-pandemic world, ActivTrak announced the latest version of its workforce analytics platform, ActivTrak Premium, providing new insights to help organizations better understand and optimize productivity across complex work environments and empower employees to work wiser.

Hybrid work models, where some employees work from home while others return to the workplace, introduce a new set of challenges that can make it difficult to assess productivity and keep a pulse on employee well-being across distributed people, processes and technologies. Hybrid work offers choice, flexibility and autonomy free from the limits of schedules and physical locations. Yet, it increases the risks of distraction, disconnection and digital exhaustion where lack of structure and resources may cause people to feel lost, overwhelmed and burned out. With few best practices to follow, employees often “make it up as they go”, finding it hard to set routines and boundaries that ensure job satisfaction.

ActivTrak Premium provides a real-time digital pulse of work, no matter when or where people are working. Easy to use dashboards and reports help teams compile and correlate productivity data unique to their organizations, quickly spot patterns and signals, and set and track goals against benchmarks with insights for managers and employees.

This new employee perspective is especially powerful in helping individuals self-manage and self-motivate, allowing them to improve on strengths and weaknesses through data-driven reports and employee-centered dialogue.

New features include:

* Focused work analysis: get insights into how long teams are able to stay focused without interruptions.

* Top workplace distractions: understand which apps and sites affect productivity and focused work.

* Workload balance: view work habits across teams to identify those that work long hours and off-hours on a consistent basis.

* Employee burnout: identify employees at risk of burnout and contributing factors such as digital exhaustion.

* Technology usage and adoption: view how technology is utilized and measure adoption changes across teams.

* Personal productivity insights: provide insights into personal work habits so employees can understand what hinders or enables their own productivity, focus and well-being.

* Benchmarks and goal setting: use historic benchmarks to set and track future goals across teams.

“The success of hybrid work models requires a new generation of analytics and insights that can help teams work wiser, understand barriers to individual and team performance, and hone healthy work habits that drive better results,” said Rita Selvaggi, CEO of ActivTrak. “ActivTrak Premium helps companies create a culture where data-informed insights ensure employees feel valued and empowered to do their best work.”

