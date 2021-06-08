Internet marketing experts at MORBiZ release new blog on best social media content practices

Kirkland, WA, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — The local web marketing professionals at MORBiZ are offering tips to small business owners looking for guidance on sharing social media content.

Social media is a powerful tool for any type of business, but its use can be especially critical for small, locally owned shops. These free online platforms offer a way for small companies to connect with current, former and ideally future customers through shared content, commenting and direct messaging. It’s no secret that what a business shares on their social channels can heavily influence their page followers, causing them to buy, so what type of content should be posted? Here’s a sneak peek at the new social media ideas blog released by MORBiZ, which you can read in full on their website.

Video Posts

Video is the fastest growing medium for online content, so being able to take advantage of it on social media can prove lucrative for any business. Have no fear, video doesn’t need to be highly produced. Simple smartphone videos or lightly edited video slideshows will help break your business into the videosphere and fuel social algorithms to put your content in front of fans.

Link Previews

On sites such as Facebook and Twitter you can load a link into the content to generate a preview of the link landing page, which generally includes an image. When you have a site that you want customers or fans to visit, be sure to load a preview instead of simply pasting the link into the content. This will provide a visual post that is more likely to attract clicks and traffic to the website.

News Updates

Social media channels are perfect for sharing company news, such as new hires, promotions, sales, new goods and services or even the acquisition of a new company pet! Good news tends to travel far on the world wide web.

Coupons

If you’re running a sale or other type of savings offer, creating a visual coupon that you can share on social media could help your business’ promotion go viral.

