Choose The Best Furniture Store In Melbourne @ Norsu.com.au

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Indeed furniture is one of the most important aspects of your home. Furniture can shape the aesthetics of your home when chosen with wisdom. For this reason, you go an extra mile to make sure that you have the designs, colours and styles you need. Norsu – makes certain that you get to shop for furniture that comes in different varieties and even go with personal preferences. If for you to get harmony is vital equipment for all the rooms in your home, you must look for a good furniture store. In many ways, Norsu proves as the key to your satisfaction and success with this regard.

Through a good furniture store like Norsu, you can get all the varieties you need as well as get the right quality. Norsu is an excellent store offering bedroom room furniture, living room furniture, consoles, buffets & sideboards, entertainment units, occasional chairs, consoles, bench seats, lockers, ottomans, coffee tables, moodyboards, outdoor living, cushions, sofas, mirrors, bedheads and more.

One of the rare finds at Norsu is The Alice Side Table which features timeless modern design, with Australian Tasmanian Oak Timber Veneer enhanced by the beauty of dowel. The highly detailed, quality mitred joins, legs that flow into a continuous wrap, ensure a seamless, solid piece of craftspersonship is delivered.

All products at Norsu are proudly designed and professionally crafted right in Melbourne with Australian sourced materials.

Founders of Norsu Nat Wheeler and Kristy Sadlier are the friends behind norsu interiors 🙂 with a mutual admiration with Scandinavian design they started the Norsu store to make these beautiful products available to people in Australia. They launched the online store norsu.com.au in late 2013. Norsu (Finnish for elephant) began by specialising in mostly emerging designers from the Nordic region, and the team was thrilled to see that so many of you also embrace the designs they loved so much!

Norsu has introduced one unique concept that is Norsu cushion collection which is custom made, lovingly handmade in Melbourne by the wonderful Carissa from 3 Square. Designed using the highest quality Warwick fabrics and feather down fillings, these beauties will be the perfect addition to any space, adding warmth and love to your home all year round.

About Norsu Interiors:

The online store https://norsu.com.au/ was launched in late 2013. Norsu (Finnish for elephant) specializes in mostly emerging designers from the Nordic region, and their mission is to provide you with access to a wide variety of unique and exclusive affordable art and homewares that transform your house into a home.