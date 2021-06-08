Now Available in More than Half the US, HappyNest Enters Portland, Oregon as Aggressive Expansion Continues

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. and PORTLAND, Ore., 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — HappyNest, the tech-enabled laundry pickup and delivery service, has expanded to Oregon and is now available in 25 states across the U.S. and Washington, D.C. HappyNest has launched in Portland through its new laundromat partner, Wash World. The East Portland location is serving the region with affordable, eco-friendly, and next day pickup and delivery laundry services for laundry-heavy businesses and residents who do not have time for the labor-intensive chore.

“Due to demand, HappyNest is aggressively expanding now into the northwest region of the U.S., launching in Battle Ground and Vancouver, Washington last month,” said John MacKrell, CEO and founder of HappyNest. “Wash World in East Portland has already been serving the area with pickup and delivery laundry services, so their experience coupled with continuous support from HappyNest will undoubtably allow them to boost sales.”

Sustainability is paramount to Wash World with its high-efficiency machines and overall operational practices. They also offer various natural cleaners to treat clothes gently and effectively. The East Portland laundromat is 5,000 square feet and has 42 washers and 28 dryers, allowing them to offer a full range of services.

“Using front-loading washers and highly advanced dryers, we take pride in properly laundering your clothing to keep your garments in tip-top shape,” said Josh Ridinger, owner of Wash World. “Our advanced laundry technology allows us to get your clothing cleaned quickly and affordably. Working with HappyNest will further allow us to deliver more efficiencies and even better service to our customers.”

Laundromat owners are able to increase sales with HappyNest pickup and delivery laundry services by utilizing equipment during low peak times. To learn why HappyNest is the software of choice for laundromats looking to grow and decrease excess capacity, register for the upcoming webinar on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7809471966703287309.

Owners can also learn more at: https://www.happynest.com/partner/.

After signing up, customers simply select a weekly pickup time, leave laundry in your HappyNest-provided laundry bag outside your door for pickup, and HappyNest will clean and deliver the laundry back to your doorstep the next day. Scheduling, auto payment, and special requests are easy via the HappyNest mobile app.

To check for availability and pricing in your area, go to: https://app.happynest.com/sb/signup/.

About HappyNest

HappyNest is a convenient, cost-effective, eco-friendly, and fast pickup and delivery laundry service sweeping the U.S. The company’s mobile app links consumers to reputable area laundromats for on-demand, customizable, next-day service. With the decline in the laundry services market due to the economic slowdown, HappyNest is giving new life to laundromat owners and their highly efficient washers and dryers that use 40% less energy than household appliances that would otherwise sit idle. HappyNest is a no brainer for individuals who would rather spend time otherwise and for busy employees working in laundry-heavy businesses. Check availability in your area at www.happynest.com or call 855-335-9274. Follow on LinkedIn.

