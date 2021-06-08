Indie group PM People releases new EP album ‘Yrc’

PACIFIC NORTHWEST, USA, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — The indie rock crew known as PM People have released their latest official EP album, “Yrc.” It contains seven original PM People tracks for an approximate total listening time of 25 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Raw, mellow, soulful, unrestrained, and bringing the original indie sound with utterly rare authenticity, “Yrc” introduces PM People as the most intriguing indie rock crew in recent memory.

The Pacific NW’s PM People — often stylized (pm people) — cite as main artistic influences John Cooper Clark, At the Gates, Guided by Voices, Sun Kil Moon, Dire Straits, Pop Smoke, Kodak Black, and “probably Velvet Underground above all.” With an emphasis on highly stylized songwriting and a no-frills purity in production, “Yrc” by PM People will scratch that Robert Pollard itch in a way indie fans have needed for some time.

PM People are Isaiah Warren, Gage Lovett, and Jeremy Parker. Asked to describe the overall theme of “Yrc,” Warren writes:

“Life will never be easy, but it can be managed. Not only that, it’s even possible to set your own terms.”

Lead vocalist Warren has described himself as “a fanboy, every show, every time, 1 EP every 2 years,” which time he decries as “slacking.” Nevertheless, during that time he lived and played with legends from such groups as Everclear, Wehrmacht, Hitting Birth, MDC, the Joneses, the Lemonheads, Morrissey, P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S., and yet more. When COVID shut everyone indoors, he called someone with whom he had a true sonic connection, Gage Lovette.

“It’s not how good you are at something, it’s how comfortable you are with it. I feel comfortable with Gage and he’s the missing link in how these songs need to be expressed. That might seem like a pretentious notion, but I really do feel strongly about these songs. I sing, play guitar, bass, keyboards, and percussion, and he sings and plays guitar. Our friend by providential circumstance, Jeremy, plays the mean drums.”

Ultimately, though, Warren points to the art.

“That’s all really a footnote,” he writes on behalf of PM People. “A song is a song. These should speak for themselves.”

“Yrc” by PM People on the is available from over 500 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, indie-rock fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Yrc” by PM People —

https://www.amazon.com/Yrc-Explicit-pm-people/dp/B094QVL5KB/

PM People Official Website —

https://pmpeople.bandcamp.com/

Official Instagram —

@people.pm

“Yrc” promo short —

https://youtu.be/GLbnpMUVgDs