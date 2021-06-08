Add Glam to your Casual Baggy Denims with Melorra’s Latest Jewellery Collection – The Big Jeans

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Baggy, breezy and comfy jeans that rocked the fashion ramps in the past have made a comeback in our wardrobes, becoming one of the biggest hits of the year. With laid-back vibes and a distinctly 70s look, our favourite denims got a new upgrade this season. This new format of denims got more hype among the millennials with its spacy, ultra-loose and ultra-large avatar fitting into the all-day casuals. Considering the popularity of Baggy Denims trend and taking inspiration from it, the online trendy jewellery brand Melorra has launched its new collection called the ‘Big Jeans’. This latest jewellery range of spring-summer 2021 is crafted in yellow gold and diamonds with breezy, flowy strands that signify the casual-comfy feel of this trend.

Denim as a trend keeps returning to runways, but this time it is here to redefine the words cool and casual in a voluminous and relaxing style. This new trend of wide-legged jeans won the hearts of all fashion lovers with its essential dimension and casual-practical approach. The runways of spring-summer 2021 witnessed all kinds of denim jeans in their breezy and sassy aura. It was all an indulgence of cosy comfort in style, from low cut flared jeans to retro based ankle-length jeans or cropped coloured denims. Melorra, a fast-growing online platform for lightweight and precious gold & diamond jewellery, took the breezy structure of this evergreen trend as an inspiration and added a new jewellery range into its portal, naming it the ‘Big Jeans’ collection. The designs of this new collection are crafted in yellow gold and diamonds with geometric motifs and feature breezy, flowy strands that move with you, depicting the casual and relaxed vibes of the season. Adding flowy strands of diamonds to gold in gorgeously styled motifs, this collection is a parallel play of sassy meets calm and is crafted for the new denim casuals.

More about the ‘Big Jeans’ Collection:

With its breezy jewellery range, the Big Jeans Collection is launched as a part of the Spring-Summer 2021 collection series at Melorra.

The range includes 75 remarkable designs made in high polished yellow gold and round diamonds (available in 18K gold and 22K gold). It comes in all categories, from earrings, rings, pendants to necklaces, bracelets, and bangles.

The price range for this cosy and baggy collection starts from INR 17,000 and goes up to INR 2,33,000

Discover the entire ‘Big Jeans’ collection on the Melorra official website or in Melorra stores.

You can also explore some of the most stunning diamond necklaces that are part of this effortless collection here: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/diamond-necklaces/