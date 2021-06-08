Surface Disinfectant Market worth $3.6 billion by 2025 – Large Geriatric Population in Italy will Support Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Surface Disinfectant Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Driver: High prevalence of HAIs;

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient’s stay at hospitals and related facilities and are not observed at the time of admission. These infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections. The incidence of HAIs is mainly dependent on the patient’s immune status, infection control practices, and the prevalence of various infectious agents around the healthcare facility. Due to the direct correlation between the geriatric population, occurrence of chronic diseases, increase in the hospitalization rates, and an increase in the risk of spread of HAIs, growth in this population segment will bolster the demand for surface disinfectants.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231286043

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of composition, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. In 2019, the alcohols segment accounted for the largest market share. The high use of alcohols on hard surfaces in hospitals and laboratories is driving the growth of this segment. Other segments, such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid are expected to have higher growth rates due to their growing acceptance in surface disinfectant formulations.

By end user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals, and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.

Based on application, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2019, the surface disinfection segment was projected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the higher volume of disinfectants required to clean these surfaces.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231286043

North America is the largest regional market for surface disinfectants market

Based on region, segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the surface disinfectants market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.

The major players operating in surface disinfectants market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).