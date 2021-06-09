Storage Space That You Can Trust

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — It really does not matter whether you are moving and/or downsizing your current residence, are looking for some extra space to store your sporting equipment and collectable cars or are just needing a temporary extra bit of space, you are going to have to find yourself a reputable self-storage facility. Now, while there are a few different storage facilities in and around the Cape Town area, you are going to have to make sure that you find a facility that is able to fulfil all of your storage requirements.

When you are looking for a reputable self-storage company, one of your main concerns is security and how safe your belongings are going to be kept. MoreStore is a Cape Town-based self-storage company that has all of the necessary security features in place! Their facility is fully video monitored and guarded by 24-hour security, plus they also have a functioning fire detection system with water sprayers. This means that if there is a fire, your belongings will be safe and if someone tries to break in, they will be seen and stopped by security.

What is so great about MoreStore is the fact that you are able to store any sort of goods and equipment that you can fit, as well as any specialty items or vehicles that you would like to keep safe or in an easy access unit. This means that you will not have to find two different storage facilities to store all of your belongings, you can make one trip to drop off and collect your items with their easy access storage units!

Not only does MoreStore allow you to store whatever you need to, but they also sell a wide assortment of items that you can use to keep your goods safe and secure. These items include things like bubble wrap, tape, labels, plastic bags, boxes, markers, box cutters, torches and even batteries.

If you would like to know more about MoreStore’s various different storage units, would like to calculate exactly how much space you require or if you would just simply like to get a quote straight away, you can visit their official website at: https://www.morestore.co.za/

About MoreStore:

Contact:

Shoprite Park, Warehouse 1A, Corner of Jean Simonis Street &

Voortrekker Road, Parow East, Cape Town, 7501, South Africa

Tel: 021 823 6585