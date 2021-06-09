Hire Equipment from the Most Reputable Tool Hire Company in South Africa!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — BuildEquip is a proudly owned, family run business that has been in the industry for nearly half a decade, and their many years and countless hours of experience in the industry are unmatched. From their humble beginnings, it has been their vision to open a shop that can offer their clients a one-stop shop and hire experience, to supply quality equipment at incredibly competitive prices, and, of course, to ensure that their equipment is profusely well maintained. They believe that well-maintained equipment equals fewer breakdowns, which means less down time. Thereby, saving customers money!

BuildEquip has a team of dedicated staff that are well trained to advise customers on the use of all of the tools and equipment that they have available. They are also experienced in the field so they can also offer advice on tools that they might not necessarily have in stock, plus they will advise you on the necessary safety tools and equipment that you can use to prevent any serious injury or death when hiring from BuildEquip.

Your satisfaction and safety are BuildEquip’s top priorities, and in this industry, that starts with equipment that is in great condition! The company takes these priorities very seriously, which is why they make sure that the equipment is always maintained every time it gets hired out to protect the customer and prevent down time. BuildEquip even gives their clients instructions on how to use the equipment correctly and safely, plus, they will also recommend the safety gear that you should be hiring simultaneously.

Apart from tools, BuildEquip is also here to supply you with storage options such as a pop up shed and toilets that can be flush, chemical, or even VIP! They also offer scaffolding, trestles, and trailer solutions for anyone who needs them. The company even has a step-by-step guide on how to hire from them on their website!

About BuildEquip:

BuildEquip has been in operation for over 40 years, and they have been serving the South African market with branches in Durbanville and Bellville. BuildEquip believes that customer service is an ongoing event, and they are constantly striving to better their customers’ experiences.

5 Danie Uys Street, Kaymor Industrial

Bellville, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 021 948 8127