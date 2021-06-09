A One Stop Destination for All Your Home Decor Needs – Mhoksh.com

The promoters understand that the art of decorating walls and the indoors has turned into complete art. Although many interior designers include home decoration within the ambit of the service, Mhoksh mostly caters to homeowners who want to buy decorative products for personal use or for gifting.

If you’re looking for an online home décor store where you can buy home art, wall hangings, wall decals, and other home accessories that can transform a simple home into an entrancing place, then there is no need to look beyond mhoksh.com.

What does home decor mean?

Home décor is a short form for home decoration. It is the art of making your home look polished and pleasant to live in. It is sometimes intermixed with wall decor, but wall decor is just a subset of home décor.

In modern times, home decor has come to mean primarily using items that are handcrafted, handwoven, and made of natural products, especially organic products. Homeowners tend to stay clear of artificial products. Even if they must spend a little extra money, they opt for natural products.

Home décor can include painting your walls with carefully chosen colors. Through home décor online shopping from a website like mhoksh.com if you want, you can put traditional or avant-garde wall hangings. There are lighting solutions that can instantly enliven your interiors when there is dark outside. There are pieces of home décor furniture that you can strategically place to increase comfort and visual appeal.

What does mhoksh.com offer?

Mhoksh.com offers a wide range of home decoration items to transform your surroundings. A cursory glance at the website reveals to you that the promoters mostly cater to the tastes of shoppers who are looking for Eastern shapes, drawings, and patterns, largely from India. For example, you can procure a ceramic plate with a “lady with sitar” emblazoned upon it. Another one has Yashoda endearingly feeding butter to baby Krishna.

There are wall frames with the Madhubani art form. Another exotic wall frame depicts the Dashavatar, the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

You can buy enchanting teapots. To turn your dining table into a festival of traditional art you can purchase placemats and coasters depicting the Indian village life. If you quickly want to leap to the item that you need, on the sidebar, there is a list of product tags. You can click the checkboxes for just the items you want to view and purchase.

There is a complete gamut of home decoration and wall decoration products listed on the website and they seem to be adding new items with great speed.

The biggest selling point is of course that there are no artificial products available on the website. In their catalog, they have included only natural products that are prepared using organic substances and materials. The source, as much as possible, home decoration items that are handcrafted by women.

The various sections on Mhoksh.com

The mhoksh.com website sports a modern look with lots of white spaces surrounding the great design. The catalog is pleasant to look at. The pictures are crisp and give you a realistic idea of what you’re buying. The slideshow on the homepage itself transports you into an inspiring indoor environment that displays the various items being sold on the website. The images help you visualize how the home décor items are going to look in various surroundings.

The website has a blog section that is replete with useful information on how to carry out home décor.

“We don’t just aspire to be an online home décor store that caters to customers looking for various home furnishing items. We are building a community of people who are passionate about crafting pleasant living environments. They may be homeowners, or they may be consultants helping other homeowners. That’s why we have lots of helpful information that conveys to you the visual and spatial aspects of using home decoration and wall decor items. We also welcome our customers to share their experience using our products and how they have innovatively conceived affable indoor environments.”

About the company

Mhoksh believes that sustainability and affordability go hand-in-hand. All their items are affordable. The company offers gifts, home décor accessories, and other quality products to beautify your interiors. All its founders are passionate about promoting environmentally friendly decorations. For example, their home decor wall baskets are made of natural grass called “Sabai” or the Chinese Alpine rush. One of the biggest reasons they source hand-crafted products is that they want to create income streams for women. It is easier for small women entrepreneurs to manufacture handwoven and natural products using items that are easily available in the local market, or even for free, from the surrounding environment. By supporting women artisans, they are also providing employment opportunities to women.

The home decor company was headquartered in Miami, Florida and they ship all over the US.

The home is not just the four walls, windows, and doors that surround you. Your home represents your personality. It exemplifies the stature you enjoy in society and the tastes that you have. It also embodies the quality of life that you want to give to your loved ones.