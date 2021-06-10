Single-cell Analysis Market worth $5.6 billion by 2025 – Spectro-photometers Play an Integral Role in the Life Sciences Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the single-cell analysis market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step is to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period

Recent Developments;

In November 2019, QIAGEN launched QIAseq Multimodal Panels, which have been developed for consolidated targeted DNA and RNA enrichment and analyses. These panels save time and conserve samples that are of limited availability.

In July 2019, QIAGEN partnered with Illumina with the aim to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits.

In June 2019, Beckman Coulter acquired Cytobank, Inc. (US) to integrate Cytobank’s software into Beckman Coulter’s product portfolio to provide innovative solutions to customers.

In July 2018, 10x Genomics partnered with BioLegend to develop ready-to-use solutions for the simultaneous measurement of highly multiplexed proteins and unbiased gene expression from single cells.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254

Single-cell Analysis Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on Application;

Segmented into research (cancer, immunology, neurology, stem cell, and other research applications) and medical applications (noninvasive prenatal diagnosis, in vitro fertilization, and circulating tumor cell detection). The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market in 2018. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

Based on Technique,

Segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of flow cytometry in detecting and measuring the physical and chemical characteristics of a population of cells or particles. However, the NGS segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of the NGS segment is driven by the increasing application of single-cell analysis products in drug discovery for cancer and other chronic diseases.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254

Geographically; The global single-cell analysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing drug development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in stem cell research activities.

Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).