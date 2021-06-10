Encryption Software Market Share, Demand and Industry Analysis Report till 2024

Felton, California , USA, June 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Encryption Software Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

“The need to safeguard corporate data is driving the encryption software market”

By 2024, the global Encryption Software Market size is estimated to reach USD 8,402.9 million, which is growing at a CAGR of more than 14% over the forecast period. With the growth in the trends like Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), concerns about data security are on all-time high. These trends have further caused cyber-attacks, thefts, data breaches and commercial espionage which will drive the demand for protective software.

Developments in the terms of hardware and software in the fields of mobile technology and their increased penetration are further estimated to fuel the demand over the forecast period. The inclination of firms towards cloud computing, demand for sensitive data protection, high data volume requirements has led to increase in the demand of encryption software.

Verticals such as BFSI and healthcare are required to comply with stringent regulations set by authorities such as the PCI, HIPPA and DSS who have formulated data security solutions which has led to application of security solutions all over the world. Intellectual properties of enterprises and users have become prone to infringement and theft on account of increase in usage of internet and rapid digitization. These risks make companies implement the security solutions. Protection provided to the sensitive data and intellectual properties of enterprises is expected to drive the market over the next few years.

However implementation of such solutions which are fairly expensive can cause challenges in the fields of budgets. Furthermore, application of these provisions is considerably time-consuming and complex, though the kind of security and safety provided balance-out the challenges such as time-consumption.

Due to well-established telecom and IT sector, North America consumed a major share. Generation of huge amounts of data that needs to be protected was the major reason behind this hiked consumption. Furthermore, increased usage of personal computers and the internet are expected to raise the demand of encryption software over the forecast period.

“Cloud encryption to witness substantial growth over the forecast period”

By 2024, the segment that is expected to witness a growth at CAGR of 19% is the cloud computing segment. Data storage being major resource of information for industries such as retail, finance and banking has caused them to incline toward cloud computing. Flexibility and scalability offered by these solutions are the main reasons for the adoption of encryption software.

At the same time with the increase in adoption of cloud computing, the need to protect the data has also escalated. Additionally, the propagation of expert data analytics has caused raise in the rate of internet usage leading to increased use of cloud encryption software. The regulated standards are set owing to the increase in the rate of growing cyber-attacks and mobile-theft.

“BFSI dominated the application segment”

BFSI segment in 2015 captured considerable market share consuming over $600 million and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15 % by 2024. Sudden spike in the number of cyber-attacks and the ever changing nature of the industry has resulted into increase in demand of security of financial data that is sensitive from theft and infringements by lowering risks and maximizing returns. The growth in adoption of cloud technologies in banking sector is expected to drive the market for next few years.

Traditional data transfer techniques such as DVDs, email and other data transfer techniques are adopted by banks for transferring the data which are highly risky keeping in mind the level at which the infringers operate. Increase in demand of such software is expected due to implementation of such techniques. Furthermore, rise in dependency on the online method of banking and the need to protect the transactions will fuel the need of encryption software over the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific to experience robust growth; China exhibits growth potential”

In 2015, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for $500 million which is expected to increase due to organizations shifting to cloud storage facilities due to their incapacity to develop data storage infrastructures, which will surely increase the risks of losses of data, infringements and thefts escalating the demand. Countries like China and India have tremendous rate of development manufacturing sector as well as IT and telecom sector which will drive the market in the forecast period.

