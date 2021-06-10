Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market Size, Overview with In-depth Data Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Industry Insights

The global Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market size was valued at around USD 1.68 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. C-arms have a wide application in clinical imaging in terms of its navigation and clear imaging. Mobile C-arms are exhibiting the fastest growth in this sector due to its mobility, flexibility and ease of use. As the technology is advancing and newer accessories are being developed in the medical devices sector, mobile C-arms are continuously providing precise images with greater depth which would in turn help in getting faster and accurate diagnostic results.

Growing prevalence of geriatric population and rising orthopedic, respiratory and cardiovascular conditions globally are expected to boost growth of the market. Other factors, which is leading to such growth in the market, are increasing patient awareness, advancing technology, 3D visualization and greater accessibility of patients for improved healthcare facilities.

Government bodies of developing countries such as India, Mexico, and Brazil, are making huge investments to spread awareness regarding the application of C-arms, thereby focusing on patient-centric care. These devices provide real-time detailed imaging of the anatomy and the real positing of the various organs, which proves to be helpful before various complicated surgeries. Regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific is witnessing increase in foreign investments, which is leading to revenue generation, hence contributing to the market growth.

Product Insights

For healthcare setting which are of low budget and do not have much financial resources, are opting for mobile C-arms device. The device has proved to be one of the prime medical diagnostic devices, leading to fastest anticipated growth. Few other factors contributing towards the segment’s fast growth include high quality images, optimum and appropriate angle positioning with flexible movement and improved patient compliance. Mobile C-arms are further categorized into full size and mini size C-arms. Full size C-arms has been observed to mark the most dominating market because of its wide application, and greater availability in the market.

Application Insights

In the year 2016, orthopedics and trauma segment dominated the Fixed & Mobile C-arms Market market due to the device’s accurate image capturing capability with flexible positioning, efficiency, and versatility. Products from Siemens Healthineers such as cios Fusion, cios Select and cios Alpha have successfully led and dominated the market in orthopedic sector due to its wide applications in the operating rooms. The pain management market is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to faster workflow, greater maneuverability and higher resolution.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the C-arms industry with largest revenue share in 2016. Widening application areas of C-arms and increasing number of people suffering from orthopedic disorders are some of the factors responsible for the dominant growth of the market in this region. In addition, North America is home to some of the most significant players who are operating in the field of C-arms market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period. There has been rapid adoption of Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market in the diagnosis and treatment of a number of medical conditions, which is anticipated to fuel growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, increasing number of cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries in countries such as China and Japan is expected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific region.

Top Key Players of Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market :

Ziehm Imaging; Hitachi Medical Systems; Toshiba Medical Systems; OrthoScan, Inc.; and others.

