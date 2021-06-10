Agricultural Robots Market Vendor Landscape & Strategic Initiatives, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Agricultural Robots Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Agricultural Robots Market is anticipated to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2025 owing to the growing technological advancements in robotics that has increased the sale of agricultural robots. Agricultural robot, also known as agribot or agbotis used in farming to improve efficiency and reduce dependency on manual efforts.

Key Players:

Agribotix LLC

AGCO Corporation

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

BouMatic Robotics B.V.

CNH Industrial

CLAAS

Drone Deploy

GEA Group

Harvest Automation, Inc.

Trimble

Growth Drivers:

Big data analytics will assist farmers to extract information from bulk data to improve farming and yield better output. The change observed in agricultural industry worldwide is expected to boost agricultural robots market with a CAGR of 24.07% in the forecast period.

The increasing population along with growing demand for food is generating need for high production of crops, which results in farmers opting for agricultural robots to enhance production. The agricultural robots are also progressively in demand since large number of population is shifting to urban areas for career options, thereby accelerating the demand for food. This has decreased workforce in the agricultural sector and has impacted the agricultural segment to a great extent. Hence, the adoption of agricultural robots has reduced the ineptitude of human labor conveniently. Moreover, agricultural robots come with benefits like reduced use of chemicals and pesticides and have the ability to perform in different environmental conditions.

The factors fueling the growth of agricultural robots industry are improved efficiency, cost-effectiveness resulting in reduced chemical usage. The farming activities like weed picking and spraying pesticides are adopted ways of modern farming which is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, few challenges faced by agricultural robot market are limited awareness about agricultural robots among farmers and the inability of robots to match to human dexterity. Another factor adding to the restraints is high investments required for robots installation. Maintenance of agriculture robots being an expensive affair prevents the farmers from preference for robots.

Product Outlook:

UAV

Driverless tractor

Milking robots

Materials management

Application Outlook:

Field farming

Dairy management

Animal management

Soil management

Crop management

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, agricultural robot industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Latin America are expected to hold larger share of the market due to increased industrialization of farming equipment to meet the growing demand of food globally.

