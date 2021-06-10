Stem Cell Banking Market worth $13.86 billion by 2027

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

This report studies the global stem cell banking market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The market is projected to reach USD 13.86 billion by 2027 from USD 7.26 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Market growth can primarily be attributed to the increase in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) procedures, development of novel technologies for stem cell processing, preservation, and storage, increasing investments in stem cell-based research, and growing awareness on the therapeutic potential of stem cells.

Based on source, the placental segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of source, the stem cell banking market is categorized into six major categories, namely, placental, embryonic, bone marrow, adipose tissue, dental pulp, and other stem cell sources. In 2019, the placental segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during forecast period. This can be attributed to the significant rise in the number of placental and cord banks across major markets (especially the US and Europe) coupled with growing public awareness about the therapeutic potential of stem cell sources.

Based on application, the personalized banking applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the stem cell banking market in 2019

Based on application, the global stem cell banking market is segmented into clinical applications, research applications, and personalized banking applications. The personalized banking applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the stem cell banking in 2019. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the premium pricing of service plans charged by service providers and specific advantages offered by personalized banking over community & public banking (such as exclusive member rights for stored stem cells as well as efficient quality analysis, sample testing, and sample processing).

By service, rising number of stem cell banks across emerging countries to drive the growth of market

On the basis of service, the stem cell banking market is segmented into sample collection and transportation, sample processing, sample analysis, and sample preservation & storage. The sample preservation & storage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing number of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations, increasing stem cell-based research, and high market penetration of stem cell banking services in major healthcare markets are driving the growth of this market segment.

North America is expected to dominate the stem cell banking market in 2019

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2019. The expanding network of stem cell banking services across the region, ongoing approval of stem cell lines for disease treatment (especially for hematopoietic & autoimmune disorders), recent technological advancements in the field of stem cell collection and preservation techniques, and rising public-private investments for stem cell researches are driving the growth of the stem cell banking market in North America.

The major players in the market include Cord Blood Registry (CBR) Systems (US), Cordlife Group Limited (Singapore), Cryo-Cell International (US), ViaCord (US), Cryo-Save AG (Netherlands), LifeCell International (India), StemCyte (US), Global Cord Blood Corporation (China), Smart Cells International (UK), Vita34 AG (Germany), and CryoHoldco (Mexico); among others.

