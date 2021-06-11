Cold Plasma Market Outlook to 2026: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, June 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cold Plasma Market was appreciated at US$ 55.84 million during 2017 and is expected to touch US$ 198.50 million by 2026. It is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.2% during the period of forecast. This could be credited to application in packaging, electronics & electrical, medical, food, and textile industry. The factor catalyzing the market is the need to decontaminate several food products like meat, fruits, and vegetables. In other words, cold plasma has the ability of killing microorganisms; that too, without deterring food items’ physiochemical properties.

The other vertical driving the cold plasma market is “textile industry”. This product is used to remove surface hairiness, desize cotton fabrics, and provide resistance against shrinkage to woollen fabrics. The other advantage provided by cold plasma is that it uses less water; thereby cutting down on cost of water treatment. On the other hand, research is “ON” regarding its usage in treating bladder, breast, skin, and lung cancer. The anti-bacterial properties help in treating biological tissues and sterilizing biomedical surfaces.

The players contributing to the cold plasma market include Europlasma, ADTEC Technology, Bovie Medical Corporation, Henniker Plasma, Tantec, Enercon Industries, Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat, and Wacker Chemie. Organic growth is being emphasized on. For instance – 510K clearance has been acquired by Bovie Medical Corporation for J-Plasma flex hand piece to cater to surgery.

By geography, the cold plasma market comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA. Europe holds the largest market share due to major regional and global biotechnology companies being present herein. Manufacturers are into expansion of their manufacturing capacities for catering to the requirements of several industries. North America comes second due to special heed being paid to healthcare. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest pace due to presence of major textile players. Besides, Japan and China are a hub of electrical and electronics industry. This factor also bolsters the market.

