Poster Auctions International’s Rare Posters Auction #84 on Tuesday, July 20th, will Present 500 Rare and Iconic Works

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — The 84th Rare Posters Auction from Poster Auctions International on Tuesday, July 20th features masterpieces and rarities from a century of poster design. The collection includes Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Modern, and Contemporary works suited to a variety of interests and styles.

All 500 lots will be on view to the public July 5th-19th. The auction will be held live in PAI’s gallery at 26 West 17th Street in New York City, as well as online at posterauctions.com, beginning promptly at 11am Eastern time.

Jack Rennert, president of Poster Auctions International, Inc., said, “This auction features some of our strongest collections by the masters of the poster: Broders, Cappiello, Cassandre, Loupot, Mucha, Schnackenberg, and Toulouse-Lautrec. These include beloved posters as well as extremely rare prints and original works.”

Leonetto Cappiello is widely considered to be the father of modern advertising for his innovative approach of using unusual imagery to create brand memorability. This sale features 26 of his rarest and most iconic works: the 1902 Mele (est. $5,000-$6,000), the 1905 Fleur des Neiges / Biscuits Pernot (est. $7,000-$9,000), the circa 1907 Cognac Gautier Frères (est. $7,000-$9,000), the 1921 Café Martin (est. $14,000-$17,000), and an extremely rare two-sheet printing of the famous 1903 Chocolat Klaus (est. $17,000-$20,000). Two spectacular maquettes for an apéritif and wine will also be on offer (est. $10,000-$12,000 and $12,000-$15,000).

During the Belle Époque, Alphonse Mucha capitalized on the beauty of lithography, and 19 of his most sumptuous works will be at auction, including the large-format 1896 The Seasons (est. $50,000-$60,000), the 1902 Cycles Perfecta (est. $25,000-$30,000), the 1896 Job (est. $20,000-$25,000), the large-format 1902 The Stars (est. $60,000-$70,000), and the 1899 set Plume et Primevère (est. $20,000-$25,000).

A contemporary of Mucha, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec depicted a different kind of intoxication: the seedy underbelly, debauchery, and seduction of Parisian nightlife. This auction features the most comprehensive collection of his works, from his very first (and most iconic) poster, the 1891 Moulin Rouge / La Goulue (est. $230,000-$260,000), to the last poster he created, the 1901 Au Bal des Etudiants (est. $6,000-$8,000). Further important works include his 1892 Reine de Joie (est. $60,000-$70,000); a limited-edition print from 1892, La Goulue et sa Sœur (est. $60,000-$70,000); the 1894 Confetti (est. $40,000-$50,000); rare variants of the 1895 May Milton (est. $70,000-$90,000) and May Belfort (est. $80,000-$100,000), both hand-signed and with remarque; the 1893 Aristide Bruant Dans Son Cabaret (est. $40,000-$50,000); the 1896 Femme au Tub, from his Elles suite (est. $40,000-$50,000); the 1893 Caudieux (est. $40,000-$50,000); and the 1899 Jane Avril (est. $70,000-$90,000).

In the Art Deco era, Roger Broders championed French travel posters, which often feature stylish vacationers in idyllic settings. Eight of his most magnificent designs will be up for bid, including the circa 1930 Monte-Carlo (est. $10,000-$12,000), the 1930 Antibes (est. $8,000-$10,000), and the 1929 Dunkerque (est. $17,000-$20,000).

A. M. Cassandre was another master of the era, using striking geometrical forms and forceful perspectives to convey power and awe. Fourteen of his works will be available, including the 1927 Nord Express (est. $20,000-$25,000), the 1927 Étoile du Nord (est. $17,000-$20,000), the 1929 Flèche d’Argent / Aéropostale (est. $17,000-$20,000), and the 1931 L’Atlantique (est. $35,000-$40,000).

From Charles Loupot, two spectacular works will go to auction: the exceptionally rare 1938 St. Raphaël (est. $40,000-$50,000) and a 1929 hand-signed maquette for Valentine (est. $12,000-$15,000).

For fans of Weimar Era design, five works from Walter Schnackenberg will be available, including his two famous designs for performances of Peter Pathe / Maria Hagen (est. $12,000-$15,000 and $25,000-$30,000), plus two original drawings for costumes and stage design (each est. $10,000-$12,000).

The auction will also include thematic sections, starting with 36 designs for bicycles, which date from 1894 to 1959. Highlights include Ferdinand Lunel’s celestial circa 1894 Rouxel & Dubois, Jean-Louis Forain’s charming 1894 Deuxième Salon du Cycle, and Arthur Spooner’s powerful Humber / Ease & Speed (all est. $4,000-$5,000).

Next, 38 aviation posters will be offered. This collection ranges from early air meets to modern commercial flight, with notable designs such as Charles Léonce Brossé’s 1910 Meeting d’Aviation / Nice (est. $12,000-$15,000), Ludwig Hohlwein’s 1912 Flugmaschinen-Werke (est. $6,000-$8,000), Boris Artzybasheff’s rare circa 1947 Pan Am / Bermuda (est. $6,000-$7,000), and David Klein’s circa 1958 TWA / Hollywood (est. $3,000-$4,000).

For those who prefer automotive transport, 20 designs will be available. Notable works include Julius Klinger’s 1909 Ausstellung Moderner Verkehrsmittel (est. $3,500-$4,000), René Vincent’s circa 1925 La Voisin (est. $2,500-$3,000), Leonetto Cappiello’s 1925 Peugeot (est. $3,000-$4,000), and Giacinto Mondaini’s 1930 Salone dell’Automobile (est. $7,000-$9,000).

The War & Propaganda section will include a century of powerful designs, beginning with an anonymous 1861 design, Spirit of the North, created at the onset of the American Civil War (est. $2,000-$2,500). Several American World War I posters will be offered, including Louis Fancher’s 1917 U.S. Official War Pictures (est. $3,000-$4,000). From World War II, a very rare American design will go to auction: the anonymous 1942 Buy War Bonds / Dear God Keep Them Safe! (est. $7,000-$9,000).

In the Circus & Wild West section, three works will be of particular interest to collectors: a rare circa 1898 billboard by Pal, Lord John Sanger / Troupeau d’Éléphants (est. $7,000-$9,000); and two original maquettes for Buffalo Bill from 1912, Buffalo Bill’s / Pawnee Bill’s / Cowgirl and Buffalo Bill’s / Pawnee Bill’s / Indian Maiden (each est. $4,000-$5,000). Both centering on a singular woman, these are powerful and special works for the Wild West collector.

For collectors of rock posters, 16 mint specimens for Bill Graham and Family Dog shows will be available, including Mouse & Kelley’s 1966 Grateful Dead (est. $2,000-$2,500), Randy Tuten’s 1970 Jefferson Airplane / Quicksilver Messenger Service / Santana (“Winterland”) (est. $4,000-$5,000), and Tom Wilke’s 1967 Monterey Pop Festival (est. $3,500-$4,000).

Public viewings will be held daily from July 5th-19th. For more information and to order the catalogue, visit www.posterauctions.com. You may call the gallery at (212) 787-4000. For general inquiries, the email address is info@posterauctions.com.

