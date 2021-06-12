Turn Your Food Waste into useable Compost!

Roodepoort, South Africa, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Are you an avid gardener who hates having to constantly stock up on fresh compost all the time in order to grow your garden and expand your flora collection? Perhaps you are part of a family who consumes a lot and are concerned about your carbon footprint. If any of the above pertains to you, then look no further than Bokashi Bran! The Cape Town-based, and licensed, company manufactures bokashi in Gauteng, South Africa, using the original EM formula from EMRO in Japan. Bokashi Bran’s bokashi is made from 100% local, South African microbes, and no microbes or any other additives get shipped down or flown in from Japan to make it.

Bokashi is a product that was developed in Japan where landfills are not even an option. Bokashi Bran was started with the intention of helping people manage their waste and thus, decreasing the load on waste dumps. They do this by selling their bokashi, which is a formula that is used to convert most food waste into usable compost for your garden! There are three main microbes in the active ingredient in the bokashi formula, namely: yeast, lactic acid bacteria, as well as phototrophic bacteria.

Bokashi Bran pride themselves on their unique recipe that took around 18 months to develop, and they are 100% confident in their ultimate creation of an outstanding product that works exceptionally well and does not even have an expiration date! The process of producing said bokashi takes more than four months to complete, and it is not something that can be rushed, as the company values quality and the result that the customer is going to experience.

Bokashi Bran has various different options for corporate use of their product. If you are a restaurant, hotel, or even a guest house that has a commercial kitchen inside that produces food waste, then Bokashi Bran has a unique solution for your situation!

If you would like to see more or have any questions relating to the Bokashi Bran process, do not hesitate to have a look at their official website at https://bokashibran.co.za/

About Bokashi Bran

Bokashi Bran was established in April 2012 with a vision to divert food waste from landfills using their unique Bokashi formula that reduces greenhouse gas emission by 98%. They manufacture the Bokashi product in Gauteng, South Africa using only local microbes to complete the process under license from Japan.

