Trinity Chiropractic Welcomes Taylor and Introduces New Services

Glendale, Arizona, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Trinity Chiropractic is pleased to announce Taylor O’Hara is joining their team and will provide patients with new services. Taylor is originally from Casper, WY, and completed her education with certification in esthetics and sugaring. She became interested in these treatments after suffering from adult acne and struggling to get results.

Taylor joins Trinity Chiropractic to share her knowledge and provide unique new services to patients at the chiropractic clinic. She will specialize in providing effective skin treatments at the clinic to help patients look and feel their best. Her primary services include sugaring hair removal, lash extensions, lash lifts and tints, facials, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, and an acne bootcamp program. Her goal is to pamper the patients who see her and leave them with smooth, clean skin, and fluffy lashes.

Trinity Chiropractic is hosting a celebration to welcome Taylor and introduce our patients to her. This event will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5 to 7:30 pm. Patients can enjoy beverages and hors d’oeuvres with specials available to everyone who attends. The event is an excellent opportunity to learn more about Taylor and the services she provides. Please RSVP by calling the office.

Anyone interested in learning about Taylor, the services she offers, or attending the event can find out more by visiting the Trinity Chiropractic website or by calling 1-602-603-5444.

About Trinity Chiropractic: Trinity Chiropractic is a full-service chiropractic office providing various services to help their patients live a healthier lifestyle. Their team offers care for the entire family, including pediatric care, accident recovery, prenatal care, weight loss assistance, esthetician services, and more. Their goal is to help their patients look and feel their best with natural healing processes.

Press Release Contact :

Company: Trinity Chiropractic

Address: 18275 N 59th Street, Ste. M-178

City: Glendale

State: AZ

Zip code: 85308

Telephone number: 1-602-603-5444