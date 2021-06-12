Block Armour to Participate in and Pitch at 2021 SelectUSA Investment Summit

Block Armour has announced today that it has been selected to participate in and showcase its offerings in the upcoming 2021 edition of the SelectUSA Investment Summit.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Block Armour, an emerging provider of Zero Trust Cybersecurity solutions, has announced today that it has been selected to participate in and showcase its offerings in the upcoming 2021 edition of the SelectUSA Investment Summit scheduled to take place from June 7-11, 2021. In addition to being one of the exhibitors at the summit, Block Armour has also been shortlisted, from among a large volume of impressive applicants, to pitch its solutions at the Cybersecurity panel of the event.

Block Armour will showcase its next-gen solution designed to secure critical systems, integrated IoT infrastructure and communication networks based on the Zero Trust principle. The solution is powered by software defined perimeter (SDP) architecture and Blockchain technology and was featured among the Top 25 innovations worldwide in Cybersecurity. The solution uses digital signatures (not just IP addresses) to identify, authenticate and authorize devices, thus making it well suited for today’s distributed and hybrid enterprise-IT environments as well as Smart City, Industry 4.0, and upcoming 5G networks.

“Traditional approaches are inadequate and legacy technology is unable to keep pace, scale up and address the security challenges facing today’s fast-emerging connected digital world “, notes Floyd DCosta, Co-founder at Block Armour. “This is where Block Armour steps up – leveraging a next-gen integrated platform to deliver Unified Secure Access for on-premise systems, Cloud, and IoT networks.”

Block Armour’s award-winning Secure ShieldTM architecture complies with the NIST Zero Trust framework. With invisible & locked down critical systems and cryptographically-secure digital identity for all users, devices and central servers/services, the Secure Shield architecture delivers holistic end-to-end Zero Trust security for today’s contemporary ‘Digital’ organizations.

About Block Armour:

Block Armour is a Singapore and Mumbai based cybersecurity venture focused on harnessing modern approaches and emerging technologies to counter Cybersecurity challenges in bold new ways. Its integrated Zero Trust Cybersecurity solution – powered by Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) architecture and Blockchain technology – provides Unified Secure Access for Enterprise, Cloud, and IoT. Accelerated by Airbus, Block Armour was featured among the Top 25 cybersecurity innovations worldwide by Accenture.

For more information, please visit https://blockarmour.com

