Academic Success Programs For Kids In Central Texas

Posted on 2021-06-12

Killeen, Central Texas, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Academic success programs are beneficial for kids who need professional assistance with academics. These kinds of programs are organized in after-school clubs such as Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas with the aim of helping students develop academic skills and succeed at school.

About The Club 

The club originated in 1964 and covers more than 8 communities and 25 sites in Central Texas at present. Its vision is to provide its members a world-class experience and ensure success at every stage of life. It provides activities aimed at personality development, adopting a healthy lifestyle, life skills and academic success. It is committed towards providing its members a safe place to grow and learn under the supervision and guidance of adult professionals.

Academic Success Programs 

  • Career Launch (13-18 years): Job readiness and job search skills
  • Diplomas to Degrees (13-18 years): A college readiness program
  • DIY STEM (9-12 years): Activity-based STEM curriculum
  • Image Makers (6-18 years): Photography skill development
  • Money Matters (13-18 years): Financial Literacy
  • National Fine Arts Exhibit (6-18 years): Artistic recognition and participation at regional and national events
  • Power Hour: Making Minutes Count (6-18 years): Assistance with homework, tutoring and learning activities
  • Project Learn (6-18 years): High-yield learning activities
  • Summer Brain Gain (6-18 years): Themed activities via one-week modules 

Benefits Of Club Membership 

  • Access to a variety of activities
  • Provides scholarship opportunities: New Horizons Scholarship, Subhani Foundation Scholarship, Mize Education Scholarship, etc.
  • Actively involved in the local community
  • Affordable membership
  • Safety and security for youngsters
  • Professional assistance to complete assignments
  • Easy accessibility as it is spread over 29 sites in Central Texas
  • A variety of events are organized e.g. sports, community welfare and entertainment events

 Other Programs Offered 

  • Character and Citizenship Programs
  • Healthy Lifestyle Programs

For more information about academic success and other programs offered at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, you can visit 703 N 8th St, Killeen, TX – 76541 or call at (254) 699 – 5808. You can also visit https://www.bgctx.org

