Academic Success Programs For Kids In Central Texas

Killeen, Central Texas, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Academic success programs are beneficial for kids who need professional assistance with academics. These kinds of programs are organized in after-school clubs such as Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas with the aim of helping students develop academic skills and succeed at school.

About The Club

The club originated in 1964 and covers more than 8 communities and 25 sites in Central Texas at present. Its vision is to provide its members a world-class experience and ensure success at every stage of life. It provides activities aimed at personality development, adopting a healthy lifestyle, life skills and academic success. It is committed towards providing its members a safe place to grow and learn under the supervision and guidance of adult professionals.

Academic Success Programs

Career Launch (13-18 years): Job readiness and job search skills

Diplomas to Degrees (13-18 years): A college readiness program

DIY STEM (9-12 years): Activity-based STEM curriculum

Image Makers (6-18 years): Photography skill development

Money Matters (13-18 years): Financial Literacy

National Fine Arts Exhibit (6-18 years): Artistic recognition and participation at regional and national events

Power Hour: Making Minutes Count (6-18 years): Assistance with homework, tutoring and learning activities

Project Learn (6-18 years): High-yield learning activities

Summer Brain Gain (6-18 years): Themed activities via one-week modules

Benefits Of Club Membership

Access to a variety of activities

Provides scholarship opportunities: New Horizons Scholarship, Subhani Foundation Scholarship, Mize Education Scholarship, etc.

Actively involved in the local community

Affordable membership

Safety and security for youngsters

Professional assistance to complete assignments

Easy accessibility as it is spread over 29 sites in Central Texas

A variety of events are organized e.g. sports, community welfare and entertainment events

Other Programs Offered

Character and Citizenship Programs

Healthy Lifestyle Programs

For more information about academic success and other programs offered at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, you can visit 703 N 8th St, Killeen, TX – 76541 or call at (254) 699 – 5808. You can also visit https://www.bgctx.org