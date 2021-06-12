Business Website Development In Central Texas

Posted on 2021-06-12 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Dallas, Central Texas, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Website development consists of creating custom-based websites and web-based applications by a team of programmers. Centex Technologies provides cost-effective website development services for businesses in Central Texas under the guidance of its experienced web developers. It serves businesses like real estate, restaurants, doctors, hospitals, etc.

About The Company 

The company was formed in 2006 and is a renowned computer consulting company that provides technical support and guidance to businesses in order to keep them up-to-date with the latest technology. It is an authorized examination center for Pearson VUE with a network of centers in over 165 countries. The company provides services such as website designing, e-discovery, search engine optimization, litigation support coding, computer hardware and software solutions, IT support and more. 

Business Website Development 

  • Website Development Services:
    • Dot Net Web Development
    • PHP Website Development
    • Payment Gateway Integration
    • Custom Web Development
    • Website Development Applications
    • Content Management System
  • Web Blog Development
    • Classified Web Development
    • E-Book Web Applications
    • Shipping Cart Development
    • Web Based Gaming Portals
    • WAP Web Development
    • Member Management Web Application
    • Twitter Integration
    • Appointment Scheduling System
    • Video Website Creation
    • Online Photo Gallery Creation
    • Facebook Connect Integration
    • Property Listing Web Development

 Benefits Of Availing The Services 

  • Cost-effective solutions
  • Consists of highly-skilled and qualified professionals
  • Provides technical support to clients all over the world
  • Offers a wide range of services
  • Develops specialized campaigns to market businesses
  • Adheres to a high level of professionalism
  • Outstanding customer care
  • SBA certified, HUB certified, Microsoft Partner and Dell certified Partner
  • Provides services to medium and large scale businesses
  • Provides unique social media campaigns as it is popular on social media networks-Over 400 million Facebook and 100 million Twitter users

For more information on business website development and other services provided by Centex Technologies, call at (254) 213 – 4740. You can also visit https://www.centextech.com

