CDE celebrates World Environment Day

“Where there is a will there is a way.”

This proverb came to life for Team CDE Asia on World Environment Day.

During this pandemic, when almost the entire country is grappling with Covid, staying safe and motivated and championing the cause of environment and sustainability had been the motto which was shared by our Vice President, Mr. Sanjay Singh . It was on his single call, that the entire CDE team came together on the virtual platform from all over country to show solidarity.

The lockdowns might have kept the team physically away, but Team CDE again proved that when it comes to caring about the environment the entire family comes together irrespective of the distance.

There was an enthusiastic participation by all team members and their families most of whom are staying indoors and working from home. The team got down to the ground literally, planted trees, and shared their photographs and messages on preserving the environment. The little green champions can be seen taking the lead in living the theme of this year’s World Environment Day – Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.

