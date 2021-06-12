GC Precision Mould Bags Top Spot in Manufacturing and Shipping of Custom Mold China Worldwide

DONG GUAN, CHINA, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — GC Precision Mould has bagged the top spot in supply of top quality injection mold China both nationally and internationally. With multiple countries rising back and markets opening again, plastic Injection molding China is back in greater demand. Though it had skyrocketed for medical equipment and defense equipment in the past year, industries which had slowed due to the pandemic are placing more and more orders with injection mould china companies and the biggest gainer has been GC Precision Mould.

Using cutting edge technology, GC Precision Mould has stayed ahead of its competitors in the game. They have also devised methods to not just manufacture first rated China injection mold but also reduce costs and sell them at the lowest price in the market. This has been hailed as a dream come true for companies who usually end up with one of the other.

“Our mold manufacturing workshops are some of the biggest in China with highly skilled workers. We currently possess more than 35 sets of high tech machines. These are being used for our injection mold manufacturer, which are both from domestic markets and overseas. With the superior technology we have, our products have been a massive success in markets across the world. It is our commitment that we will continue to do even better and keep giving clients specifically what they need, without shipping delays, ever”, said the Production Manager at GC Precision Mould.

GC Precision Mould Co.ltd ( Dongguan Junye Precision Mould Co.ltd ), one of the best plastic mold china companies, was established in 2005, located in Changping Town, Dongguan City, Guang Dong Province, China. It specializes in customized precision injection molds, mainly for automotive mold, 2K injection molding, gas assist mold etc.

