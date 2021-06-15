A Decade of Stellar Results: ALO Bariatrics Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary

ALO Bariatrics, Mexico’s premier provider of all-inclusive weightloss surgery, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — ALO Bariatrics, Mexico’s premier provider of all-inclusive weightloss surgery, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Over the last decade, ALO’s top-tier surgeons, led by Dr. López and Dr. Ramírez, have helped over 7,000 patients from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, England, and Australia reclaim their bodies and self-esteem.

Battling the Obesity Epidemic:

Obesity is a global epidemic, with over 70 million individuals in the U.S. alone suffering from the condition. Governments and healthcare systems struggle with managing increased obesity and the complications associated with it. Dr. Alejandro López founded ALO Bariatrics with the goal of offering effective and affordable treatments to individuals ready to fight back against obesity. ALO Bariatrics has spent the last 10 years partnering with physicians and patients to eradicate the disease.

Driving Innovation, Setting Higher Standards:

ALO’s story starts in the 90s, when Dr. López was in medical school. A professor invited him to study an alternative to fighting obesity — the gastric band. Dr. López participated in the first clinical trials for the product, sparking his desire to help patients manage their weight and health.

Since receiving his degree, Dr. López has split his time between Guadalajara and Tijuana, pioneering laparoscopic techniques for bariatric surgery. He founded ALO Bariatrics with the mission of bringing first-grade medical surgeries to all who need them, no matter their budget. Today, ALO’s team continues to display the same enthusiasm for helping people transform their lives as it did 10 years ago.

Without a doubt, Dr. Alejandro López is the leader of bariatric medicine in Mexico and has served all his patients faithfully. We thank him for his 10 years vision and service.

ALO Bariatrics is the leader in weight loss surgery in Mexico. Offering all-inclusive packages and featuring English-speaking staff, they have helped thousands of international patients lose weight, transforming their bodies and their lives. With locations in Tijuana, Guadalajara, and Puerto Vallarta, they offer patients a luxury medical experience.

For more details, please visit https://bariatricsurgeries.com

Press & Media Contact:

Magda Duenas

ALO Bariatrics

Brasilia 1, El Paraiso 22106,

Tijuana, B.C.,

Mexico

+1 844-461-2831

https://bariatricsurgeries.com