SmartBear Releases New Test Management Capabilities for Regulated and Critical Industries in Zephyr Enterprise

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has released new versions and add-ons of the world-class test management solution, Zephyr Enterprise, with major upgrades for businesses in critical industries. Zephyr Enterprise is the leading enterprise-level testing solution for regulated industries like government, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, biotech, and industrial, requiring advanced support, end-to-end testing visibility, and maximum flexibility for complex computing.

“Zephyr Enterprise is unlike any test management solution,” said Fernando Mattos, Director of Product Management at SmartBear. “It addresses the complex requirements for larger critical industry and regulated businesses with teams at all different maturity levels for test automation. We continue to build on all the robust functionality QA teams and testers need to achieve continuous testing agility in a standalone solution.”

The new enterprise-grade support solutions are currently trialing and will offer 24/7 rapid response to all levels of customer issues. Additionally, SmartBear will offer a white-glove treatment option, which includes an assigned, senior level technical account manager to advocate on the customer’s behalf for various implementations, feature enhancements, and critical customer issues.

Further, Zephyr Enterprise now includes tighter integration with Atlassian Jira for a more enterprise-scaled experience, as well as increased Behavior-Driven Development (BDD) capabilities with support for Cucumber. The enhanced dashboard allows for end-to-end traceability and increased visibility into the entire quality and testing aspect of the software supply chain, from idea to product in the most demanding and complex projects and organizational environments. This release of Zephyr Enterprise delivers better overall system performance.

Zephyr Enterprise engages with the most demanding security and audit use cases in the world. For more information, join Carolyn Jones, PMP, Software Engineer at Praxis Engineering in the webinar, “How Praxis Engineering Delivers Speed and Quality in a World of Complexity with Zephyr Enterprise,” on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Register at: https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/praxis-engineering-delivers-with-zephyr-enterprise/

The Zephyr product family offers quality management tools for every level of DevOps maturity, and also includes Zephyr Squad, the No. 1 installed Agile test management application for Jira, and Zephyr Scale, scalable, test management inside Jira.

Zephyr Enterprise also includes new specialized service offerings. For more information, including a free trial, go to: https://smartbear.com/test-management/zephyr-enterprise/.

