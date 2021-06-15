Pro Service Builders Repairs Commercial Flood Damage

LITTLE ROCK, AR, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —Little Rock water, fire and storm damage restoration expert Pro Service Builders continues to help companies recover from February’s historic winter storm.

Owner and CEO Michael Garner said such unexpected weather emergencies show the value that a reputable water and fire damage restoration contractor provides.

Freezing temperatures led to problems like pipes bursting at businesses and residences as temperatures plummeted through Arkansas in February. The state faced back-to-back storms, contributing to making February the snowiest month on record in Little Rock. Single-digit temperatures made problems worse. Reported damage included a local museum that suffered more than a million dollars worth of damage when a pipe burst.

Pro Service Builders had also responded to business owners’ and homeowners’ needs after the Arkansas River flooded in 2019.

Weather catastrophes are among emergencies that Pro Service Builders handles. The company, which is also a commercial general contractor, specializes in water damage, storm and wind restoration as well as mold removal, asbestos removal and fire damage restoration.

The company offers 24/7 emergency response and its contractors are fully bonded and insured. Garner said the company is proud of its combined more than hundred years of experience and its ability to handle the most complex restoration projects.

Pro Service Builders uses the best tools and techniques when responding to water, storm and wind damage.

The company is a commercial general contractor with decades of experience overseeing construction and restoration efforts. Garner personally has more than 20 years of experience in commercial construction management.

Commercial general contractors oversee construction projects and lead the team of workers and trade experts.

Other tasks include providing workers with materials and equipment, serving as the liaison between the client and trade experts to keep the project on time and on budget, and obtaining the needed permits. Pro Service Builders contractors work with insurance companies to ensure projects have the right inspections and paperwork.

“Pro Service Builders delivers beautiful craftsmanship and reliable work while keeping our service focused on the customer,” Garner said.

“We understand how crucial it is to respond quickly and thoroughly to storm damage. We respond to and advocate for your needs throughout the remediation project so you can return to business as usual as quickly as possible.”

For more information about Pro Service Builders, you can visit its website at https://www.proservicebuilders.com or call 501-975-7944.