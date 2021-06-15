Wolf-Gordon Creates Designer Commercial Wall Coverings

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf-Gordon is pleased to announce they create designer commercial wall coverings for businesses. These stylish wallcoverings provide a unique touch to any office or other commercial building, providing a pop of color and an attractive appearance.

The professional team at Wolf-Gordon designs every piece with style in mind. Many of the wall coverings come in brilliant colors and designs that add a touch of excitement to businesses. Customers can choose a wallcovering that blends in with the rest of the decor in the office or select something that contrasts to create a unique feel for the room. In addition to offering beautifully designed wall coverings, the company also offers functional options, including dry-erase, magnetic, and projection coverings.

Available in various colors and styles, businesses can find the perfect commercial wall coverings for their office, storeroom, or any other room in their commercial building. In addition, the design elements provide companies with a fun way to express their originality and create an exciting environment for employees and consumers.

Anyone interested in learning about the available commercial wall coverings can find out more by visiting the Wolf-Gordon website or by calling 1-800-347-0550.

About Wolf-Gordon : Wolf-Gordon is an American design company specializing in wall coverings, wall protection, upholstery, paint, digital prints, and more. They strive to create unique designs that inspire and motivate. In addition, the company works with licensed designers around the world to bring a fresh perspective to their products.

Company : Wolf-Gordon

Address : 333 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Toll-free : 1-800-347-0550

Telephone : 1-212-255-3300

Email : info@wolfgordon.com

Website : https://www.wolfgordon.com