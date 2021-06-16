Wolf-Gordon Offers Dry-Erase Wallcoverings

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf-Gordon is pleased to announce they offer dry-erase wallcoverings, perfect for conference rooms, offices, schools, and more. These wallcoverings feature a durable dry-erase surface that wipes clean and provides a blank slate for all kinds of presentations.

Purchasing a dry-erase board can limit options. With the dry-erase wallcoverings offered by Wolf-Gordon, companies and schools can outfit an entire wall or a larger surface with a dry-erase surface. In any collaborative situation, these wall-coverings provide the ideal space for drawing, writing, and more. Whether used for school lessons or to present to an organization or group of employees, these customizable whiteboards are the perfect addition to any room.

The dry-erase wallcovering features PVC-free PET-film with a recycled paper backing for a durable, sustainable option. With a Class A fire rating, customers can rest easy knowing the surface is just as safe as any wall in the building. In addition, the wallcovering is easy to apply to any standard wall and is ready for use in just 24 hours.

Anyone interested in learning about dry-erase wallcoverings can find out more by visiting the Wolf-Gordon website or by calling 1-800-347-0550.

About Wolf-Gordon : Wolf-Gordon is an American design company specializing in wallcoverings, wall protection, upholstery, paint, digital prints, and more. They strive to create unique designs that inspire and motivate. In addition, the company works with licensed designers around the world to bring a fresh perspective to their products.

Company : Wolf-Gordon

Address : 333 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Toll-free : 1-800-347-0550

Telephone : 1-212-255-3300

Email : info@wolfgordon.com

Website : https://www.wolfgordon.com