Wolf-Gordon Provides Natural Cork Upholstery

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf-Gordon is pleased to announce they provide natural cork upholstery for office furniture. This upholstery is 100 percent natural, creating a unique look and keeping businesses more environmentally friendly.

Cork is one of the most sustainable materials used for office furniture. The natural cork comes from the live cork oak tree, which regenerates its bark every nine to 10 years, making it a sustainable source. This bark is processed through compression without using chemicals and is bonded to a non-woven backing to enhance its stability. In addition, an acrylic spray provides stain resistance, ensuring the product stays looking great for years to come without extensive cleaning.

The cork upholstery offered by Wolf-Gordon is an exclusive product made with vertical cork strips. The company dyes the cork in various colors to help companies find the perfect look to match the decor throughout the office. The cork upholstery is the ideal choice for chairs and more for a comfortable place to sit. Because it is a sustainable choice, it’s suitable for companies that want to take an environmentally conscious approach to their furnishings.

Anyone interested in learning about natural cork upholstery can find out more by visiting the Wolf-Gordon website or by calling 1-800-347-0550.

About Wolf-Gordon : Wolf-Gordon is an American design company specializing in wallcoverings, wall protection, upholstery, paint, digital prints, and more. They strive to create unique designs that inspire and motivate. In addition, the company works with licensed designers around the world to bring a fresh perspective to their products.

