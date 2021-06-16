The Professional Carpet Cleaning Service In Sydney Guarantees The Best Results For Its Customers

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Compared to most other countries globally, Australia has been able to combat the COVID-19 situation very well. However, it is still not over. In order to maintain the current situation and get rid of any other disease-causing bacteria, it is essential that one keeps themselves and their surroundings germ-free.

Germs and bacteria can thrive in one’s home. This is why Adam’s Carpet Cleaning aims at providing the best results to its customers. Using their state-of-the-art truck-mounted steam extraction system, the company can deliver the finest steam carpet cleaning across Sydney.

Adam’s Carpet Cleaning offers a variety of services like steam carpet and upholstery cleaning, pet urine treatment, tile and grout cleaning, and many more. The company has become a trusted cleaning and sanitization solution for people’s homes. Adam’s has been in the business for about seven years now, and the reason for their consistent growth has been their repeat clients, whom they refer to as their friends.

“When my wife Rajaa and I started the business, we knew that we needed to stay true to our customers and provide them with the best of services. Every day, we head out to work having the same goal in mind. Today, we’ve got a loyal customer base who we love to serve, employing our modern equipment and years of carpet cleaning experience, “ Mr. Naji, the owner, stated.

The company’s Sapphire Scientific 570 Truck Mount generates a heat level of 150+ degrees Celsius. This constant high heat provides the carpet being cleaned with assured deep cleaning, also reducing the drying time of the cleaned rug or carpet. In addition to that, Adam’s Carpet Cleaning is available on call 24/7, making scheduling and quote requests a lot convenient for the customer. Because it is locally based, the customers receive extremely friendly and cordial treatment. Mr. Naji himself has mentioned that they like to refer to their repeat clients as friends because that’s what they have become over these years.

About the Company:

Adam’s Carpet Cleaning is a family-run yet professionally trained carpet and upholstery cleaning business. They deal in both commercial and residential projects, ensuring that they provide the best results each time. The company is based in Penrith, delivering top-quality services across Sydney.

Contact Info:

Website: https://adamscarpetcleaning.com.au/

E-mail address: info@adamscarpetcleaning.com.au

Phone: 1300 309 276

Mobile: 0433 55 66 87