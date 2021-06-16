Your Trustworthy Solution to Finding the Truth

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to pre-employment polygraph tests, there are several different companies and industries that can benefit from having potential employees undergo such tests, especially those in the retail, manufacturing, financial, gambling, security industry, as well as several others where there is information of high value. These tests will assist you, the employer, in ensuring you are not hiring a criminal with well-hidden pasts. Not only this, but they can also help you root out any underlying issues that the potential employee may be facing, such as drug abuse or alcoholism.

While the idea of having a polygraph test done may not be at the top of everyone’s to-do list, they are slowly becoming ‘the norm’ for employers and employees alike, especially with commercial crime soaring. The truth is, many companies have suffered due to the loss of sensitive information, fraud, theft, etc. With Secure Polygraph Solutions, however, this can be avoided.

The company was established in Cape Town in 2012 when the owner, Len Nieuwoudt, noticed the demand for trustworthy and reliable polygraph testing services by both existing and new clients. After adding this service to his plethora of companies, these clients needed to make only one phone call to obtain a wide range of reliable security solutions.

Secure Polygraph Solutions is dedicated to finding the truth in the most respectful, confidential, and professional ways possible. As such, tests are only conducted on a voluntary basis with written permission. The process is fairly simple – the subject will be asked a series of questions while the polygraph measures and records various psychological keys, such as changes in their blood volume, their breathing patterns, as well as their skin’s conductivity. All testing and reporting structures are streamlined, as well as strictly adhered to, to ensure respect, confidentiality, and professionalism at all times.

It is important to note that while Secure Polygraph Solutions offers polygraph test services, they do not under any circumstances conduct Voice Stress Analysis (VSA), which presumably records stress responses present in the human voice. This is due to the fact that the accuracy of the technique remains debated.

